Truly in awe of God

Are you in awe of God? King David was, spending his life praying for guidance and giving glory to God. Writing stories of praises, problems, and unbelievable predicaments — Psalms — the Songbook of Israel, shows deeply rooted love and loyalty between David and His Best Friend…God! Psalm 139 “God Knows Everything” showcases David’s awe for Almighty God.

“Lord, you have examined me and know all about me…Lord, even when I say a word, you already know it. You are all around me – in front and in back – and have put your hand on me. Your knowledge is amazing to me; it is more than I can understand.” Psalm 130: 1-6

David’s praise is for God’s omniscience (knowing everything), His omnipresence (being everywhere), and His omnipotence (being all powerful)! David declares God knows us better than we know ourselves. What’s even more incredible is God keeping the universe and galaxies going and still knowing everything about you and me! How amazing that God is ready and willing to communicate with us 24 hours a day — 7 days a week! Whatever we’re doing, wherever we’re going, whenever we feel lonely and abandoned, God is always with us. Think how people’s state of mind could improve if all children He created kept in close contact and really believed this truth.

David talked about being created by God “You knit me together in my mother’s womb … Your eyes saw me when I was formless; all my days were written in your book and planned before a single one of them began.” Psalm 130: 13, 16

That alone is enough for every child in every corner of the world to be in awe of God! Writing this story in my brother’s room at Duke my heart soars to places beyond understanding as David alluded to in his prayers. Three weeks ago, I waited (with family and friends praying and believing God for a miracle) in the ICU waiting room for news that Billy would live and not die. With life in jeopardy, prayers were answered and God glorified.

My brother and I watched Duke and Carolina win basketball games last night and celebrated an even greater victory when doctors shared he is on track to go home next week, not to a rehab center per their plans the past two weeks. Driving through tons of traffic and road construction (not my strong suite) to get here was worth it all. Spending time with a loved one (with anyone He puts in our paths) in need is the greatest gift we can give…and receive! In this very room at Duke Hospital, the lady from the cafeteria came to take lunch orders.

Billy being at dialysis, I tried to order per his diet restrictions but language barrier caused frustration as we tried to communicate. With order finally done, I reached out and squeezed her hand saying, “Thank you for being so kind. I can tell you know Jesus who takes care of everything, even when we don’t understand one another.” Her squeeze and smile instantly opened a door for us to pray and praise God. I spoke words of life over her and thanked her for the good job she does daily – sharing sunshine in the hospital rooms of God’s children in need. When we finished, she patted her heart and said, ‘oh, it feels so good, thank you,’!

Then, we agreed to thank God with smiles brighter than the sun streaming in Billy’s window. Getting back to this story, I thought of how we could have become disgruntled at one another and missed a blessing He had waiting in the wings to connect us as only God could do. Words from a song Cameron, Clint, and I sang in churches and family reunions when they were younger (me too) came to mind. Singing out loud (in the room where God worked a miracle in more ways than healing my brother; his room was filled with quite enough love for everyone who would enter) I felt like David on a hillside watching his sheep and singing to God.

“Love in any language straight from the heart – brings us all together, never apart”! Knowing it was no mistake the lady from another country – with broken English – living in America crossed my path, those old lyrics had even greater meaning ‘for such a time as this’! Singing them again softly and tenderly, with fingers resting on my keyboard, the message of hope in that song and David’s Psalms sounded an alarming plea to get prepared, pray, live in love, enjoy each day, celebrate God’s protection and favor for Jesus could return at any time or life could end here any moment! God’s Words through David to “Praise God with everything” and lyrics — “Love in any language straight from the heart, brings us all together — never apart” sent Holy Spirit stirrings from head to toe with a message needed to be heard around the world.

David’s prayers and praises shared in his Psalms and life give guidance for God’s children. Singing Love in any Language while ending this story gives sweet satisfaction and promise that His greatest commandment will be everlasting, even in seasons when the enemy taunts and tries to destroy lives of God’s children … as David experienced while hiding in caves. Repeating the refrain louder, the power of love was greater than all the hatred and heartbreaking news being broadcast on the television above Billy’s hospital bed.

With Billy being rolled back into his room, I bowed my head to pray with only seven closing words to say… “I am truly in awe of God”!

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

