SECU, SCC build ‘bridge’ for students

Sampson Community College and the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) have partnered with a goal to enhance educational opportunities and remove financial barriers for students enrolled in Workforce Development Division programs.

With the fall semester approaching, SECU has presented an initiative for students seeking state-regulated and industry-recognized credentials.

SECU has selected the college to participate in the SECU Bridge to Career Cohort program. Created last year, the program is designed to remove financial obstacles for students wanting to acquire credentials that lead to sustainable wage careers within their community.

“We are very appreciative for the support the State Employees Credit Union Foundation is committing to grow the rural NC workforce,” said Amanda Bradshaw, Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at SCC. “SECU offers each college participating in the cohort program the opportunity to choose up to three specific pathways that represent specific industry needs within the community. “

The partnership includes SCC’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education division to be awarded $15,000 in funding from the program. The division will issue 30 scholarships in the amount of $500 each as a result. These funds will be awarded to students seeking admission in one or more of our Pathway Programs such as Allied Health Specialist (Nurse Aide I and Phlebotomy), HVAC, and Basic Ammonia and Refrigeration.

“The goal is to not only break down tuition barriers but to also assist students with other fees related to classes that may inhibit a student from completion,” adds Bradshaw. “Once completed, we will work with local industries to help the student be placed into employment. This creates a winning foundation for the student and the industry.”

This isn’t the first time SCC and SECU have teamed up to help students reach their goals. Annually, SECU members provide two $5,000 “People Helping People” Scholarships to each of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina through the SECU Foundation scholarship program.

To date, over $8 million has been awarded to help the State’s community college students further their education. Earlier this month, SCC students Olivia Faith McLamb and Blake Edward Williams each received those $5,000 scholarships.

Application deadline for those hoping to be awarded a scholarship is Aug. 15. Programs will begin on Aug. 19.

For more information about the SECU Bridge to Career Cohort, contact Katie Brown at 910-900-4055 or Alonza Royal at 910-900-4014.

