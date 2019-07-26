Parents invited to Roseboro academy

Teacher Gina Cain speaks with parents at Roseboro Elementary School. -

ROSEBORO — With a new school year coming up, leaders from Roseboro Elementary School is looking forward to watching kindergartners enter classrooms.

They also want to get parents involved in the education process. For another year, the school is hosting its P.A.C.K.S. Academy Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Media Center, 180 Butler Island Road, Roseboro. The title of the sessions stand for Parent Academy: Creating Kindergarten Success. It’s purpose is to give parents a chance to learn about expectations for the school year. To help parents, Roseboro Elementary is hosting two sessions. The first is scheduled for 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the second is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“Although Roseboro Elementary School’s P.A.C.K.S. Academy is a great start to building a strong educational foundation,” Principal Tonya Colwell. “Our main goal is to begin building a relationship with the home. We want the parents to know that first and foremost their child will be safe at RES.”

Parents are only required to attend one session. Topics include English language arts, math, reading, science, and social studies. Benchmark testing and assessments will also be discussed. During the sessions, presenters will talk about parent accountability and way to help at home.

“Participation in P.A.C.K.S. will give parents an opportunity to meet the kindergarten team, get an overview of the curriculum and learn strategies that can be used to assist their child at home,” Colwell said. “The parents and students will also be to tour the school and become familiar with what the day of a kindergartner looks like. I think giving the parents an idea of what to expect for the year will allow for a smooth transition into kindergarten.”

Light refreshments will be served. To help with accommodations for participants, school leaders are asking parents to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 6. For more information, organizers may be reached at 910-525-4538.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

