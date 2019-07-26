County honors Roseboro student

Burroughs Strickland is honored by members of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. - Roseboro Elementary School Principal Tonya Colwell presents a certificate to Burroughs Strickland for his academic achievements. -

With a smile, Burroughs Strickland was the center of attention during a recent meeting for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education.

The rising fourth-grader from Roseboro Elementary School was honored with an academic excellence award by district leaders. During the school year, he had a 100 percent perfect score on his third-grade English Language Arts End-of-Grade test. Principal Tonya Colwell presented a certificate to Strickland as his family and many teachers from RES watched.

“He’s being recognized for his exceptional academic ability and a lot more,” Colwell said.

Burroughs was recognized on the Superintendent’s List for three terms. He was also recognized on the Principal’s List and for having perfect attendance all year. Colwell said teachers have many great things to say about him.

“Burroughs is a sensitive and intelligent child eager to learn all he can to help himself and others,” Colwell said. ”Burroughs is an awesome student and a great role model for others to pattern themselves after. Burroughs is a well-rounded student. He is smart, friendly and helpful to others.”

Colwell added that it’s been a pleasure being his principal for four years, while praising him for his accomplishments and character. Outside of the classroom, he’s a member of school organizations and participates in activities with Sampson County Parks and Recreation. Next year, he’s joining the fourth-grade Battle of the Books team. He is the son of Brandon and Megan Strickland.

“We appreciate how you grace Roseboro Elementary School every day with a smile on your face and a caring spirit in your heart,” said Colwell. “You truly exhibit the qualities of a true Leopard leader.”

Scored perfect on English End-of-Grade test

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

