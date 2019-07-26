Enviva: State ruling weeks off

Enviva Pellets Sampson, located in the Faison area of Sampson County, began operations in October 2016 and has proposed an expansion as part of an air quality permit. That permit is still being considered. -

The decision on an air quality permit that would allow Enviva Pellets to expand its Sampson production is not expected until at least August, likely the latter part.

Following a July 15 hearing, Enviva officials were notified that the timetable for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Air Quality to render its decision was a month to month and a half, putting the possible timeline somewhere between mid-August and the beginning of September for that ruling.

“We have been told it is 30-45 days,” Christopher Brown, community relations manager for Enviva, said this week.

Emily Zucchino, director of community engagement for forest and environmental advocacy group Dogwood Alliance, said that timeline is “typical” in such permitting matters considered by the Division of Air Quality.

About 60 people spoke on both sides of the issue during a July 15 public hearing at Sampson Community College. Written comments were also accepted through July 19.

Company officials said the permit for Enviva Pellets Sampson LLC would expound on extensive anti-pollutant measures already being taken at the plant.

The Enviva Pellets Sampson facility’s current air quality permit allows production of up to 537,625 over dried tons per year. Enviva has requested a modified permit for a softwood expansion project, which would increase total production to 657,000 tons with up to 100 percent softwood. The existing permit includes up to 75 percent.

“This permit is about installing additional air emissions control equipment at the existing plant — equipment that is proven to be reliable,” said Yana Kravtsova, vice president of Environmental Affairs and Chief Compliance Officer at Enviva. “I don’t know who would be against it. This permit is very stringent. After we have installed all the controls that we have committed to install, this will be the best controlled facility in the United States, if not the world.”

During the recent hearing, Enviva officials, loggers, foresters, local dignitaries and others praised the company’s community partnerships, environmental stewardship, significant tax investment and job creation.

Environmental groups and residents cited the pollution caused by the wood pellet industry and the toll it waged on the earth, as well as the adverse health effects caused by emissions into what they said was an already-unhealthy community in Sampson. They cited studies ranking Sampson in the bottom one-fourth in the state in health outcomes.

Those in opposition also questioned the cumulative effects that the wood pellet plant and its volatile organic compounds (VOCs) — particulate matter byproducts of burning fuel such as gasoline, wood, coal or natural gas — has on communities that already have swine and poultry industries crowding the landscape.

Some maintained that wood pellet plants like Enviva meant that loggers depleted areas.

Combatting that, loggers and foresters shared forest land statistics. Barry New, with the North Carolina Forest Service, cited U.S. Department of Agriculture figures that showed forest land has actually increased from 18.61 million in 2013 to 18.76 million in 2018 — approximately 150,000 more acres.

Daniel Parkhurst, policy manager for Clean Air Carolina, was one of the many who cited Executive Order No. 80, Gov. Roy Cooper’s October 2018 missive touting the state’s commitment to address climate change and a transition to a clean energy economy.

He said the booming wood pellet industry in North Carolina needed to be curtailed “until a full study can be completed to show the impact the industry has on our climate, our resiliency and the public health of our residents.”

“Each breath we take should be a healthy one,” said Parkhurst.

There are 95 people employed at the Sampson plant, located off U.S. 117 near Faison near the Duplin line. The Sampson plant, which began operations in October 2016, supports an additional 200 indirect jobs.

Expanded production and more emission controls would mean growing an investment that already hovers around $130 million, they said. Those is opposition rebuffed pro-Enviva arguments that revolved around the benefits of jobs and economic stimuli.

Zucchino said the Cooper admininistration and the NCDEQ “have allowed Enviva to expand unchecked in North Carolina, with no proper analysis of this industry’s impact on our forest, our climate and our communities.”

“Enviva and their supporters will claim jobs at all cost. The 90 jobs that Enviva provides at this plant come with a price tag of increased pollution, illness and a (devastated) landscape,” said Zucchino.

Added Scot Quaranda, Dogwood’s communications director: “No community should have to choose between good, well-paying jobs and their health.”

