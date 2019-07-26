Bradshaw heaps praise in departure; resignation imminent

Courtesy photo Jeanette Rackley takes oath as an official notary, as instructor Eleanor Bradshaw, center, and Betty Harvey administer the oath. Bradshaw has served as Sampson County Register of Deeds for more than a decade. She will be stepping down next week. - Courtesy photo Bradshaw -

Sampson County Register of Deeds Eleanor Bradshaw touted the accomplishments of her office over the past decade, citing changes that “simplified and enhanced the service to the citizens of Sampson County.”

She prefaced what would be her resignation with a comprehensive departmental update, which she said was a first.

In a two-page letter sent to County manager Ed Causey, Bradshaw highlighted the progress made in the office since she took the head deeds post at the end of 2008. The letter, dated June 25, was released by the county on Thursday.

“It has been one of my most cherished positions in my career path,” Bradshaw stated of the deeds post in her letter. “The people of Sampson County have been wonderful to me and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I chose this time to leave because I want to spend more time with my family.”

Bradshaw is currently in her third term, which does not expire until 2020. A Democratic committee has selected former sheriff challenger Freddie Butler to serve out the next 15 months.

“I know I have another one and one-have (sic) year to work before an election, but I am choosing to leave before that time,” Bradshaw wrote. “My decision was made in January, but I wanted to get through the budget months before someone else took my place.”

The Sampson Independent first confirmed news of Bradshaw’s resignation earlier this week. It is effective July 31.

Butler’s appointment is pending the rubber-stamp of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which will consider the matter at its Aug. 5 meeting. Sampson County Democratic Party chairman Willie R. Moore told Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten, in a letter dated July 10, that the party was recommending Butler be appointed.

According to N.C. General Statute, “when a vacancy occurs from any cause in the office of register of deeds, the board of county commissioners shall fill such vacancy by the appointment of a successor for the unexpired term.”

If the register of deeds was elected as the nominee of a political party, the county board shall consult the county executive committee of that political party before filling the vacancy “and shall appoint the person recommended by that committee, if the party makes a recommendation within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy,” state law states.

The recommendation falls within that timeframe.

Bradshaw, who grew up in Clinton and went on to graduate from Clinton High School and Campbell University, worked in marketing and sales for over 30 years before becoming Register of Deeds in 2008.

A Democrat, Bradshaw defeated Republican incumbent Paulette King that year, then narrowly beat out Sharon Carter in 2012 before running unopposed in 2016.

“I am very proud of this office and the service we offer. We are a very proficient, efficient, caring and loving office,” Bradshaw stated in her letter. “The employees here are exceptional in every way.”

She said employees “go beyond customer care and service.” saying she regularly gets “thank you” cards praising the deeds staff.

“Since I have been Sampson County Register of Deeds, I have not given an update on the accomplishments of this department,” Bradshaw stated, later adding, “I thought it was very important for me to share this information with you.”

Bradshaw detailed some of the more notable digitization efforts and cost-cutting measures made.

That included the implementation of the online marriage license process, the comprehensive digitization of older birth, death and marriage records, as well as land records scanned into the system from old index books “from the inception of the county up to 1977.”

All of that allows old records to be found quicker and more efficiently, she said.

“Digitizing these records served two purposes. First, it allowed users to access these books both in the office and on the internet at the same time. Second, we improved the disaster recovery protection of these records,” Bradshaw stated.

In December 2018, the deeds office also completed scanning and indexing local DD-214s, U.S. Department of Defense forms issued upon a military service member’s retirement, separation or discharge from active duty.

Bradshaw deemed it “a project I had wanted to do for several years.”

“Now we can look a veteran’s DD-214 without having to look through the index book and then the document book,” she pointed out. “These books are very large and very heavy and was difficult to handle.I feel this eliminated the chance of injury of one of our staff.”

She thanked finance officer David Clack and others for their help over the years, saying it has been “wonderful.”

Any Democrat — be it Butler or somebody else — already has competition in 2020.

In March, Sampson County planner Anita Lane announced her plan to seek the post. Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office, 12 of them as assistant register.

Jeanette Rackley takes oath as an official notary, as instructor Eleanor Bradshaw, center, and Betty Harvey administer the oath. Bradshaw has served as Sampson County Register of Deeds for more than a decade. She will be stepping down next week. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_notary.jpg Jeanette Rackley takes oath as an official notary, as instructor Eleanor Bradshaw, center, and Betty Harvey administer the oath. Bradshaw has served as Sampson County Register of Deeds for more than a decade. She will be stepping down next week. Courtesy photo Bradshaw https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Bradshaw-5-.jpg Bradshaw Courtesy photo

Decision to resign ‘made in January’

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.