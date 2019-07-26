Boykins celebrate service to church

The Rev. Dr. Louie and Dr. Katrina Boykin -

Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will kickoff the 7th anniversary celebration for the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin and minister Dr. Katrina Boykin Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. with a banquet at the Venue at Regal Resort. in White Lake.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Preston Harris of J.T. Kerr Memorial Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

The celebration will continue at 7 p.m. at the church Tuesday, July 30, with guest Dr. Mark Rowden of Savannah Baptist Church, Fayetteville; Wednesday, July 31, with Dr. Hugh Miller of Saint Stephen AMEZ Church, Garland; and Thursday, Aug. 1, with the Rev. Jimmy Thompson of Perkinsville Missionary Baptist Church in Leland.

The celebration concludes at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, with Dr. Norwood P. Brodie of Fayetteville and 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Timothy Lance of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville.