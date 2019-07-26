Tyndall -

Homes were evacuated in northern Sampson County after a suspected explosive device was discovered during a traffic stop on Thursday. The investigation led to a local home, where more devices were found and a state bomb squad responded to dispose of them. During that dismantling, a detonation resulted in injuries and severe burns to two law enforcement officers, who are still recovering.

Units remained at the scene of the residence Friday, including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“They will continue to investigate, search and properly dispose of any bomb-making materials as part of the render safe mission,” the SBI said in a statement late Friday. “As a result, explosions may be heard during this time.”

At 1:52 p.m. Thursday, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 421 Hwy. near U.S. 13 Hwy for a vehicle speeding.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 unit responded and there was “a positive alert to the odor of narcotics,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s statement released Friday stated. A search of the vehicle was conducted and, during that search, an item that authorities said appeared to be an explosive device was discovered in the passenger area of the vehicle.

“Deputies immediately secured the scene by closing off the highway and evacuating nearby houses,” the sheriff statement read. “Sampson County Emergency Services and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations were contacted to respond and assist in the investigation.”

During the investigation, the device was confirmed to be an explosive device and was disposed of safely by the SBI Bomb Squad. Evidence then led officers from the traffic stop back to the suspect’s residence on JV Farm Lane, Dunn.

While agents were at the residence, “explosive-making materials were located on the premises in plain view” and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the search, additional explosive-making materials were located in and around the residence, reports state.

Officers with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI began collecting evidence at the crime scene.

“While attempting to render dangerous items safe, an explosion occurred and injured two agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations,” sheriff’s officials stated.

Sampson authorities referred inquiries regarding the explosion and the agent’s injuries to the SBI. In a statement, the state agency identified the two injured agents as Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy. The SBI confirmed the agents were in Sampson on Thursday night assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“During a search that went into early Friday morning, they found some bomb-making materials,” the SBI statement read. “As they were conducting a render safe mission on those materials, an explosion occurred injuring both agents.”

Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. Luper was also later transported to the burn center for treatment. Both men were in stable condition on Thursday. A Friday update on Joy listed him in critical condition.

“Please keep the agents and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they recover,” the SBI said in its statement.

Jimmy Tyndall, 33, of 3260 Fayetteville Hwy, Dunn, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, misdemeanor larceny, speeding, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set in the amount of $151,000.

“Every day, officers across the nation face dangerous uncertainties,” the Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said in a prepared statement. “They risk their lives daily to keep each of us out of harm’s way. Last night, this incident solidified the dangers officers face. We ask that everyone continue to pray for the officers injured during this incident.”

The stop occurred in a part of Sampson County — U.S. 421 and U.S. 13 area — where authorities have been placing an extra emphasis on patrols as of late.

Just last week, a Raeford man received a slew of charges — robbery with a dangerous weapon and multiple drug-related offenses among them — including being a habitual felon, having convictions in five different counties over the years. He gave an alias to Sampson authorities after he was reportedly stopped for a window tint violation. He was subsequently found to be wanted in connection with cases in several counties.

In a separate stop that same day, also at U.S. 13 and U.S. 421, a Dunn-area teenager was arrested on trafficking heroin offenses after he was found to have an order for his arrest on a count of driving while license revoked.

Homes evacuated, SBI agents injured, suspect arrested

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

