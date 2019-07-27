Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 25 — Olivia Paidamoyo Nyakupfuka, 32, of Manor Bluff Way, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, exceeding posted speed limit and failure to reduce speed. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Sept. 4.

• July 25 — Margaret Ann Moore, 48, of 97 Strawden Lane, Roseboro, was charged with resisting public officer and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 19.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

