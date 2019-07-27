Veterans Museum reunites cousins

Pictured, from left, are: Cliff Baggett, Glenn Baggett, Thomas Gregory and Douglas Gregory. -

What are the chances, seriously, that four cousins who live as far away as Indiana, were to meet at the Duplin County Veterans Museum not knowing the others had planned to tour the museum at the same time!

Doug Gregory, an Air Force veteran, had been here over July 4 weekend. He brought his cousin, Tom Gregory, an Army Veteran, to the museum, to see and experience what he had. Both were really proud to have served our Country, and showed it with their enthusiasm. There was no slow talking for these two!

I had a lot of fun giving the tour, and we talked about every Veteran represented and many displays that are in the museum. As we headed back downstairs, the two decided to spend time researching scrapbooks in our library.

Well, unknown to me, my wife Ginny, had led a set of Veteran brothers to sign our guestbook.

Cliff Baggett, a Veteran Navy Seal, had driven from Indiana to visit his brother, Glenn Baggett, a Veteran Army Green Beret. They drove to Warsaw to see their mother, but decided to visit the museum after seeing our new I-40 billboard, first. These two were just as enthusiastic Veterans as their cousins. I was really honored to meet a Navy Seal, and a Green Beret who served in Vietnam, and brothers! Their mother has got to be beaming with patriotic pride!

As I started my tour, Doug and Tom came down the stairs from our library. All of them froze at first, then I got out of the way as four cousins hugged and hugged like long lost cousins do. What an unbelievable emotional experience for me to witness this.

After picture taking to record this event — and I thought my wife was going to burst into tears as each held hands — I continued the tour, now with four excited Veterans who also just so happen to be cousins.

It just doesn’t get any better than being the Duplin County Veterans Museum curator.

“Lest We Never Forget”

Semper Fi!

Joe Berne is a retired U.S. Marine Corps MSGT and Vietnam veteran who serves as the Duplin County Veterans Museum curator. New museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments anytime by calling 910-293-2190. Berne can also be reached at 910-265-3679.

