(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 26 —Amber Cecil Nash, 22, of 95 Dakota Lane, Dunn, was charged with threatening phone calls, cyberstalking and harassing phone calls. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 27.

• July 26 — Donnie Ray Batts, 61, of 3520 Roseboro Hwy., Clinton, was charged with injury to real property and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Aug. 8.

• July 27 — Kenneth Lloyd Coats, 33, of 4213 NC 55 E, Dunn, was charged with fail to comply. Bond set at $465; court date is Aug. 22.

• July 27 — Malcolm Jamar Carter, 48, of 1972 Belvin Maynard Road, Harrells, was charged with no liability insurance, drug equipment violations, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, expired registration card/tag, driving while licenses revoked and driving while licenses revoked not impaired failure to appear. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 27 — Tara Nicole Wilson, 22, of 917 Vann Road, Clinton, was charged with possess drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance. No bond set; court date is Sept. 30.

• July 27 — James Roy Brown, 39, of 207 W Roseboro St., Roseboro, was charged with fail to comply with community service. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 21.

• July 27 — Linda Monk Owens, 68, of 1123 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while licenses revoked and failure to stop at a duly erected stop sign. No bond set; court date is Sept. 30.

• July 27 — Emil Yuvini Lopez, 28, of 82 Trapper Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while licenses revoked not impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 27 — Michael Anthony Carroll, 39, of 1426 Hoover Road, Harrells, was charged with fictitious title/registration card/tag and fictitious information to officer. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 27 — Michael Clyde Penick, 26, of 6055 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 26.

• July 27 — Claude Ray Parker, 43, of 43 Homewood Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while license revoked not impaired. Bond set at $310; court date is Aug. 8.

• July 27 —Joshua Tyree McPhail, 18, of 141 Dennis Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, consume alcoholic beverage under 19, simple possession schedule IV, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• July 28 — Benjamin Santo, 30, of 165 William R. King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Aug. 27.

• July 28 — Michael Joseph Hedaria, 40, of 3381 Autry Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, driving while licenses revoked failure to appear and cancel/revoke/suspend/certification/tag failure to appear, operate vehicle no insurance failure to appear, expired/no inspection failure to appear, drive/allow motor vehicle no registration failure to appear and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag failure to appear. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 21.

• July 28 — Andrew Patrick Cerda, 27, of 541 Monroe Lane, Benson, was charged with fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag failure to appear and driving while licenses revoked not impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 28 —Roger Dwayne Phillips, 61, of 2030 Carr Church Road, Clinton, was charged with threatening phone call and communicating threat. No bond set; court date is Aug. 28.

• July 28 — Jeremy Dail Royal, 36, of 569 Renfrow Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threat. No bond set; court date is Aug. 20.

• July 28 — Billy Gage McClenny, 26, of 3214 High House Road, Clinton, was charged with open container and drug/narcotic violations. No bond set; court date is Sept. 3.

• July 28 — David Daniel Davis, 66, of 6132 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 20.