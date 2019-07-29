Road work closes Underwood

Underwood Street will be closed to thru-traffic until Friday, Aug. 2, as city workers repair a sewer line pipe. -

Motorists traveling Underwood Street will need to find a new route the remainder of this week, as city personnel work to repair an aged sewer line pipe.

According to Chris Medlin, City of Clinton’s public works and utilities director, the street is closed from Willow Road to Grove Street while employees work to replace approximately 360 feet of old concrete pipe with new eight-inch PVC pipe.

“Crews discovered sections of sewer pipe in need of immediate repair in Underwood Street, forcing such prompt actions,” Medlin said.

Once repairs to that section of the road are complete, Medlin said his department will contract out the resurfacing of that portion of road. The road was closed Monday morning, and Medlin said his crew would be working 10-12 hours each day until the repairs are finished. Completion of the project is Friday, Aug. 2.

“Resurfacing will take place as soon as possible after,” Medlin said. “The section of Underwood Street from Willow Road to Grove Street will be closed for all thru-traffic all week. Residents in this section of Underwood Street will still be able to access their properties.”

Anyone traveling Underwood Street through the remainder of the roadwork and closing should be prepared to use Raleigh Road or Carolina Avenue to avoid the closed-portion of the road.

“Please consider alternate traveling routes in this area,” Medlin added. “Thank you for your patience while the city works to improve infrastructure to better serve our citizens.”

For additional information, contact the Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

