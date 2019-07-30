Garland mayor: Rackley’s support to be remembered

File Photos | Sampson Independent Bella Hoffman, great-granddaughter of Curtis D. Cain, prepares to snip the ribbon during a ceremony in honor of her great-grandfather. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Carson Rich spends time on a swing. He was joined by his father Anthony Rich. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Rackley - Courtesy Photo Children enjoy Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. - - Courtesy Photo The Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park is located in Garland. - -

GARLAND — During a sunny day in 2017, town leaders watched children play on slides while others laughed when they got a push from their parents on swings.

The enjoyment that continues today was made possible by the generosity of Connie Cain Rackley, who donated the land for Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. Community members are now mourning the loss of Rackley. She died Friday, July 26, at the age of 75. Mayor Winifred Murphy and town officials gave their condolences to the Rackley family for her contributions.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the transition of Mrs. Connie Cain Rackley,” Murphy said in a public statement. “Connie grew up in Garland and loved Garland tremendously.”

Rackley donated the 1.39 acres of property on South Bladen Avenue during a 2016 meeting. The park is named after her father, Curtis D. Cain, a former commissioner and entrepreneur. At the time, Rackley said she was happy to see the project get started. After deed and land preparation was finished, new and refurbished playground equipment was installed. Later in 2017, a basketball court was installed. Other plans include a walking trail and picnic tables. Murphy said the park is now the most popular place in town for children, parents and youths who enjoy playing basketball. It’s also home to the new “Music in the Park,” series where community members enjoy and dance to all genres of music.

“We thank her for leaving a legacy of love and for her gifts of that will impact Garland, youth, and citizens for many years to come,” Murphy said.

While addressing family members including husband, E.L. Rackley; and children Jennifer Hofmann Adkins, and Jason Cain Rackley, Murphy added that the town is celebrating her life with them and are grieving.

“We are thankful for her friendship and support,” Murphy said. “Connie will continue to live through all her family and friends and through each child that laughs on the playground, bounces on the basketball court, or dances the two-step.

“Thank you, Connie and family, for your continued love that will forever be felt in Garland,” Murphy said. “We know she is dancing and rejoicing and she will forever dance in our hearts.”

A memorial service for Rackley will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Garland Baptist Church, 55 W. Second St., Garland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Betty Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital, 2131 Fifth St., Wilmington, NC 28401, Attn: NICU, Brandy Garris; or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.

