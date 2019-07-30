Making plans for the future

Clinton High School juniors and seniors who attended the College Gear Up Day. - Sampson County Simple Gifts Scholarship recipients spoke to students at round table lunch discussions about the options in attending a private, out-of-state liberal arts college and applying for the Simple Gifts Scholarship. - A Duke advisor assists two juniors with individual college advising. - One of the Duke advisors leading a session for seniors through playing ‘College 101’ Jeopardy. - -

Clinton High School juniors and seniors were paired with members of the Duke College Advising Corp last week to get a jump start on planning their future.

Toni Blount, coordinator of college advising and scholarships for Clinton City Schools, organized the college advising workshop, which offered students sessions in understanding your college options, College Essay 101, best match/fit plan for college, paying for college, holistic admissions process, admissions timeline and testing plans.

For rising senior Kayla Yang, last week’s workshop opened many doors and provided an abundance of knowledge about applying for college.

“The college workshop was an informative and interactive session that allowed myself and my peers to leave feeling confident and excited to apply for college,” Yang said. “Not only was it a fun experience, we got to communicate and learn from older students who went through the same process.”

According to Blount, the workshop is essential for students to understand the necessary steps to prepare for their senior year and the college choice and application process, as well as the financial requirements to attend college.

“The key to advising students is individuality or the best match philosophy,” Blount said. “Students’ plans are different. Therefore, attending information sessions and visiting colleges are critical to determine what steps are necessary to apply to community colleges or universities during the senior year.”

Cody Brandon, also a rising senior, says he took advantage of the workshop and received information that will be essential in guiding him through his senior year and making a final decision on his future.

“The Duke College Advising workshop was an amazing experience and I’m really glad I decided to attend,” Brandon said. “While there, I received great words of encouragement and advice from the Duke Corps concerning my educational plans and career pathway. I found that many of the Corps were applying to medical school and being that I would like to go into the field of medicine, this was a great opportunity to voice my personal perspective on today’s societal as well as medical issues.”

Girija Mahajan, program director for the Duke College Advising Corps, said that the college workshop at Clinton High School was one way to help make students understand more about going to college.

“Duke College Advising Corps was thrilled to be partnering with Clinton High School to offer a day-long College Gear Up camp,” Mahajan said. “The college planning process should start well before fall of a student’s senior year. The Duke College advisers organized informative and interesting sessions to help students better understand how to plan, apply, and enroll in college.”

Clinton High School juniors and seniors who attended the College Gear Up Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_College1.jpg Clinton High School juniors and seniors who attended the College Gear Up Day. Sampson County Simple Gifts Scholarship recipients spoke to students at round table lunch discussions about the options in attending a private, out-of-state liberal arts college and applying for the Simple Gifts Scholarship. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_College2.jpg Sampson County Simple Gifts Scholarship recipients spoke to students at round table lunch discussions about the options in attending a private, out-of-state liberal arts college and applying for the Simple Gifts Scholarship. A Duke advisor assists two juniors with individual college advising. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_College3.jpg A Duke advisor assists two juniors with individual college advising. One of the Duke advisors leading a session for seniors through playing ‘College 101’ Jeopardy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_College4.jpg One of the Duke advisors leading a session for seniors through playing ‘College 101’ Jeopardy.

CHS juniors, seniors receive college advice

