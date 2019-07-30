Churches to celebrate pastoral anniversaries

On Wednesday, July 31-Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m. (already in progress) Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, is hosting a Pre-Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Ray Bolton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Dr. Evelena Oliver and congregation of St. Jude Disciples of Christ Church, Warsaw.

On Wednesday, July 31-Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Revival is being held at Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Elder Terrell Powell, choir and congregation of Holly Grove Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, Rev. Jerry Moore, choir and congregation of Daisey Chapel Church, Beulaville, and Elder David Marable, choir and congregation of St. Paul Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. Point Level Disciples of Christ will have a Fellowship Outing (Back to School).

On Saturday, Aug. 3, from 3-5 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.) The Joshua Generation presents a free concert with special guest G.I. (God’s Image)at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Attire is casual.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. Usher’s Anniversary celebration will be held at First Baptist Missionary Church, Roseboro. The guest messenger will be Pastor Thaddues Godwin, ushers, choir and congregation of Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. Running Branch Disciples of Christ will celebrate “Family and Friend’s Day with old fashion attire. Pastor Thomas Raynor will bring forth the morning message, and music by the congregation. Dinner will be served following morning service.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. Family and Friend’s Day will be observed at New Light AME Zion Church, Salemburg. Pastor Andrea Bell will bring forth the morning message and music render by the adult choir. Dinner will be served.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. regular morning worship service will be held at Clinton International Church, 545 E. Tillery St., Clinton. Pastor Paul Blue will bring forth the message, and music rendered by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11:15 a.m. Youth Day Service will be observe at Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey. The guest messenger will be Minister Jawanna Murphy of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11:15 a.m. Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Ray Bolton and Evsngelist Phyllis Bolton’s 16th pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be pastor Louise Royal, choir and congregation of Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. Annual Family and Friend’s Day will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Floyd Ray, choir and congregation of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. Western Union Assembly Annual Floral Convention will be held at the Western Assembly Headquarters Building, (The C.J. Williams Convention Center), Hwy 701, Newton Grove. The convention begins with registration starting at 10 a.m. and move immediately into the rest of our service, including our business session and worship.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 5220 Faison Hwy., Clinton, will celebrate the 10th Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Marvin T. Clowney Sr. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Ransom Newkirk of New Foundation Ministries, Clinton. At 4 p.m. the guest messenger will be the Rev. Floyd Ray, choir and congregation of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. Usher’s Anniversary will be held at Snowhill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Leonard Henry, ushers, choir and congregation of First Baptist Church, Clinton. Refreshments will be served.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m. Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro, will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary Banquet in honor of our pastor, Dr. Christopher Brown Jr. and First Lady Diana Brown, held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall) 4442 Bonnettsville Road, Clinton.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church will be celebrating their pastor, Elder Jesse Green’s 5th pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be Minister Claudia Newsome, choir and congregation of Piney Green Church.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church pastor’s anniversary week with different speakers each night. The celebration honoring Dr. Christopher Brown Jr. will continue on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. The guest messenger will be Pastor Ralph E. Washington, choir and congregation of Holy Covenant United Holy Church, Leland.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 11:30 a.m. Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton, will be celebrating their pastor, the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin’s 27th pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be Pastor Dorthy Best, choir and congregation of Cannan Church, Fayetteville. The combined choir will be in charge of the service.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, at 11:30 a.m. morning worship service will be held at Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be pastor Willie Harrington, choir and congregation of Mt. Church, Magnolia. Sunday School in charge of the service. At 3:30 p.m. Elder William Frazier, choir and congregation of Greater Macedonia Fire Baptized Holiness Church, will be the guests.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

