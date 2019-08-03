Local youths attend 4-H congress

N.C. 4-H offers a variety of activities for local youths. - Local youths enjoy time at 4-H Congress in Raleigh. - Four-H youths from Sampson County enjoy spending time with Mr. and Mrs. Wuf of N.C. State. -

Local youths enjoyed representing Sampson County during the North Carolina State 4-H Congress in Raleigh at North Carolina State University.

The event was held from Saturday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 23. Elizabeth Merrill, 4-H program assistant, reported that members participated various events such as taking a tour of the university to leadership workshops.

According to North Carolina Cooperative Extension, some of the purposes are to provide recreational and social experiences for delegates; and to perpetuate the reputation of 4-H as a major state-wide educational program. During the event, participants listened to motivational speakers and elected new state council officers for the 2019-2020 period.

Sampson participants this year were Peyton Matthis, Loralei Bellanger, Kaya Kusmierczuk, James Carr, Elizabeth Knowles, and Jewell Carr. There were among 300 youths involved.

Matthis participated in the State 4-H presentation finals that took place on July 20th as part of the kick-off portion of the event. Her presentation focused on poisonous plants native to North Carolina and their effects to livestock. For her efforts, she earned a fourth-place award in the category.

Knowles and Carr entertained by performing a clogging routine to “We Go Together,” during the Clover Gala. They previously performed at the District Activity Day at Craven Community College. They were preselected from twenty acts to represent the Southeast District.

The “Hands to Service” event for this year’s congress worked with the Outreach Program, where delegates packed meals sent to local food banks and pantries. More than 80,000 meals were packed by 4-H members across the state.

Four-H is the largest youth development organization in the United States, with more than 6 million youth involved in various programs and project areas. 4-H is operated by the 101 Cooperative Extension Offices across the state of North Carolina.

For more information about 4-H opportunities for teenagers, contact North Carolina Cooperative Extension officials at 910-592-7161.

