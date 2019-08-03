FD takes step toward future

Taylor’s Bridge Fire Department chief Allan Williams and Clinton Fire Department chief Stephen Lovette sign paperwork to purchase two new engines. -

The Taylors Bridge Fire Department has taken another step toward providing fire protection for some of the unprotected areas south of Clinton.

Chief Allan Williams signed paperwork with Atlantic Emergency Solutions to purchase a new Pierce Enforcer fire engine Friday afternoon, allowing the company to proceed with customizing the vehicle to meet the department’s needs.

Williams sat beside Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette, who also signed the dotted line to purchase a new engine to add to Clinton’s fleet.

According to Williams, Taylors Bridge is working toward building a new substation that would serve the area from Butler’s Crossroads to Garland Fire Department’s service district, and from Taylor’s Bridge’s current 5-mile boundary around Ozzie Road over to Boykin Bridge Road.

Taylors Bridge, according to Williams, is currently home to two fire engines. With the purchase of the new vehicle, one of the existing engines will be moved to the substation, allowing the department to cover approximately 30 square miles of unprotected area.

“The new substation is allowing us to expand out and extend our current district,” Williams said. “Building a substation in this area would get the benefit of being in a ISO Class 6 rated district, which would greatly decrease homeowner insurance to properties inside the new 5-mile district.”

Like Williams, Lovette said the additional member of the fire department’s fleet will enhance the quality and timing of service his firemen offer the residents of Clinton.

“While fire engines are highly customized vehicles, the base model is a Pierce Enforcer,” Lovette said. “Once the order is processed, the city will be assigned a build number and design work will begin based on the feature the Clinton Fire Department has specified.”

The entire process for both engines will take several months to complete. Expected delivery date of both trucks is spring 2020.

“Once delivered, it will go into service as the first out engine from Stations 21 on Wall Street,” Lovette explained. “This will put the Clinton Fire Department’s fleet in a strong position.”

Both engines will have a great pumping capacity than the existing trucks, allowing for better protection and service.

The cost of each fire engine is covered through taxes paid by residents. Taylor’s Bridge is funded through the county and taxes levied to residents in the fire district area. Clinton’s fire department is funded through taxes paid in the city.

Total cost of each engine is approximately $511,000.

“We did this together to show that the city and county departments are working together and supporting each other,” Williams said. “When they (Clinton Fire Department) are called out, we follow up and assist them.”

Dual engine purchase to benefit Sampson

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

