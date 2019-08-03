Garland honors McDaniel

The Clarissa McDaniel Concession Stand - Town leaders and supporters of Garland softball honors Clarissa McDaniel. - Mayor Winifred Murphy, left, presents a certificate of appreciation for the late Clarissa McDaniel. It was accepted by her daughter, Alice Pusey, pictured right. - Donald Parker, right, is honored for his coaching contributions. He is pictured with Mayor Winifred Murphy. - - Mayor Winifred Murphy, left, and Alice Pusey, honor the late Clarissa McDaniel. - - Softball supporters were recently honored during the rededication. - - Community members enjoy a softball festivities as the park. - -

GARLAND — As cheers and laughter from youths echoed at the Garland Softball Field, Alice Pusey stood next to a building bearing the name of her late mother Clarissa McDaniel.

Community members and town leaders paid tribute for her contributions with a re-dedication of the field’s concession stand during ceremony held Thursday night. It was named after her decades ago, but unfortunately the sign was destroyed. Following a suggestion from the softball league and approval from commissioners, the re-dedication moved forward.

On behalf of the Garland Board of Commissioners and the Garland Softball league, Mayor Winifred Murphy presented McDaniel with a certificate posthumously, which was accepted by Pusey. Town leaders called her a “Softball Champion” for her dedication, loyalty and leadership.

“We thank her for her service and inspiration to the youth of Garland,” Murphy said.

Before it was presented, Murphy emphasized that McDaniel was the force and energy behind the softball league.

“So young people, it’s because of this lady whose name you see, is why we’re still here today,” Murphy said. “We wanted to make sure everybody remembers Mrs. McDaniel.”

Not only was she instrumental with local softball, she was also the Garland postmaster for 45 years.

“She would always know everybody’s first name and she would talk to everybody who talk to everybody who came to the post office,” Pusey said.

In her leisure time, McDaniel would watch baseball and other sports on television. She was always enthusiastic about the teams she watched. Pusey also recalled a moment when she cheered at local championship games.

“Knowing all this, with the connection of sports and her beloved town, I know she’ll be pleased,” Pusey said about the dedication.

McDaniel was also a former algebra teacher at Garland High School and an active volunteer. She was active with Garland United Methodist Church and the Rotary Club.

“If you think about Garland, you think of how she was affectionately called ‘Mrs. Mac,’” Murphy said. “She did so much for the school system and for the Town of Garland.”

Many parents, players and supporters of softball watched the presentation. Due to inclement weather, games were cancelled, but it did not put a damper of special occasion. Pusey and her husband Auston Pusey, traveled from Castle Hayne for the honor. After arriving, she noticed the building’s green tint, which was her mother’s favorite color. Originally from Stedman, McDaniel moved to Garland with her parents before meeting Pusey’s father, the late John McDaniel. After marriage, she spent many years in town.

Along with McDaniel, several supporters of local softball were honored for their contributions. Donald Parker was honored with a certificate of recognition for being a coach for 25 years. Former Commissioner Judy Smith was recognized for helping the softball league get revitalized, after the sport took an hiatus for awhile. She was unable to attend because of health matters.

“We want to pay tribute to everybody that’s involved in bringing the youth, the laughter, and the kids on the field,” Murphy said. “That’s what it’s all about. We hope we can do this for years to come.”

