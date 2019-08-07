Sampson County Schools receives finance honor

File photo|Sampson Independent Finance Officer Stephen Britt, right, makes a presentation about the budget and capital projects for Sampson County Schools, along with Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services. - File photo|Sampson Independent Bracy - File photo|Sampson Independent Britt -

Leaders of Sampson County Schools are being honored for their work in financial reporting.

The district’s finance department earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada.

It was awarded to the school system for its practices with the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and is considered the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and finance reporting. Officials also noted that it represents a major accomplishment in management.

The recognition is the second this year. In April, the Association of School Business Officials International awarded the district’s Board of Education with the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting. It recognizes school systems for meeting the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability.

Cyndi Mesimer, interim finance officer, attributed the award to the leadership of Stephen Britt, finance officer. He’s currently away from the district on military leave. Mesimer also recognized the employees of the department and called it a “dedicated finance team.”

“The finance department strives to ensure compliance is met in all areas,” Mesimer said. “This has been the second award the finance department has won so far for last year, but they are committed to this becoming the norm in the years to come.”

Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy added that the Board of Education and administrative leaders take seriously their financial responsibility to Sampson County Board of Commissioners and residents in the area.

“We are committed to spending our resources in the most effective ways that have a positive impact on students,” Bracy said. “I congratulate our finance department on these awards.”

Sampson County School’s financial report was judged by an impartial panel to meet high standards of the program, which involves demonstrating a constructive “spirit of disclosure.”

GFOA was founded in 1906 and represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association’s more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions.

The mission of the organization is to advance excellence in public finance. To meet the many needs of its members, the organization provides best practice guidance, consulting, networking opportunities, publications including books, e-books, and periodicals, recognition programs, research, and training opportunities for those in the profession.

Finance Officer Stephen Britt, right, makes a presentation about the budget and capital projects for Sampson County Schools, along with Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Sampson-Schools.jpg Finance Officer Stephen Britt, right, makes a presentation about the budget and capital projects for Sampson County Schools, along with Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services. File photo|Sampson Independent Bracy https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Dr.-Bracy-Picture.jpg Bracy File photo|Sampson Independent Britt https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Stephen-Britt-1-.jpg Britt File photo|Sampson Independent

Second award for department this year

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.