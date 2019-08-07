Darue and Darlene Bryant believe in giving back to the community — over the last four years, they have impacted hundreds of children through their back-to-school events.

Along with Sunset Avenue School, the Bryants’ production company, Providnz Entertainment Group, is hosting “Clinton’s Got Talent,” a chance for local children to not only entertain the public, but walk away with prizes and backpacks filled with school supplies.

Auditions for the talent show are being held Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. The talent show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, at Sunset Avenue School. The auditions are open for performers in grades 3-12. Only 10 final acts will be chosen to perform in the final show.

Darue, who is also a member of the Clinton City Council, says he knows how important it is to not only serve the community, but give back to the community.

“I understand the duties of being a public servant and pouring back into our community by addressing the needs of our neighbors,” Darue shared. “It’s no secret that many of our families are struggling in spite of the strength of our present economy and often the purchasing of school supplies can be a hardship, especially when there’s more than one school-aged child in the home and in the case of single parent households, as well.”

Last year, through Darue’s barbershop, Wall Street Barbers, the give-back effort was widened and throughout the month of August, every person that came in to get a haircut received a raffle ticked that allowed them a chance to win a free computer or one of the 20 book bags filled with school supplies.

On the Sunday before school started, the Bryants opened the doors of the barbershop for eight hours, and provided free haircuts to nearly 50 students.

Darue’s wife, Darlene, who is a teacher at Sunset Avenue School, says she sees the many obstacles students face and their needs for help.

“As a teacher, I see so many students in need that go beyond the classroom,” Darlene said. “Children are faced with many hardships today. Whether it’s academic, financial, emotional, or mental, I want to do whatever I can within my reach to help our students. Having five children of my own, I completely understand the difficulty of purchasing school supplies at the beginning of the year and I truly enjoy seeing students coming into the classroom with their heads held high, knowing that they have everything they need to start the school year off right.”

In an effort to do things a little different this year, the Bryants teamed up with Vanessa Brown, principal at Sunset Avenue School, to do the Back to School Talent Show.

“I’m excited about the Back To school event and truly look forward to seeing the children,” Brown said. “Last year, Sunset Avenue along with our PTSO hosted a Meet and Greet before school started, which provided an opportunity for the children to see the staff before school actually started. The talent show is just another opportunity for kids to have fun before the school year begins and it gives them an opportunity for the community to see their talents.”

While there will be no admission charged for the talent show, organizers are hoping everyone will bring two canned goods that will be donated to help with local food programs for students.

The winner of the talent show will receive a complete recording package provided by Providnz Entertainment Group LLC, which includes a free recording session, photo shoot, and a music video or video performance of their act and a $100 gift card. The second place winner will receive a free photo shoot and a $50 gift card. The third place winner will receive a $25 gift card.

All participating acts will receive a bag filled with school supplies, as will 100 members of the audience. A raffle will be done and the winner will receive a laptop computer. Guest performances will be done by Paris J. and DJ Mikee Taken Flight.

For more information, contact Darue or Darlene at 910-590-7255 or 910-590-7031.

Nearly 50 kids received a free haircut at Wall Street Barbers last year as part of a Back to School community event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_BTS-Haircut.jpg Nearly 50 kids received a free haircut at Wall Street Barbers last year as part of a Back to School community event. Darue and Darlene Bryant have been hosting free community Back to School events for the last four years. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bryant.jpg Darue and Darlene Bryant have been hosting free community Back to School events for the last four years.

