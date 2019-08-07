MST hike coming to Roseboro

- Bill Scott, a member of the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, makes a presentation to local officials. -

To celebrate the 42nd birthday of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail, supporters are inviting community members to celebrate with a hike through Roseboro.

With more than 1,170 miles, the trail stretches from The Great Smokey Mountains to the Outer Banks. The Friends of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail (MST) work together to bring volunteers together to help build simple footpaths across North Carolina. Now, more than 680 miles of footpaths. Another purpose is to celebrate the diversity of the state, which not only includes mountains and oceans, but other sights such as farms and swamps too.

Participants will have an opportunity to enjoy a small piece of the land in western Sampson County. The Roseboro MST Hike is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at mile marker 18.1 (704 W. Roseboro St.) in Roseboro. Hikers will walk west through downtown and follow the trail on the railroad bed to mile marker 19 on Culbreth Street.

Roseboro is listed as one of 27 trail towns available during the celebration scheduled for Friday, Sept 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8. Along with the hikes featuring local guides, MST officials are also encouraging people to hike on their own or join the 42-mile challenge.

The 1.8 mile hike will be on sidewalks and grass. Along the way, participants will have a chance to see the historic Brick Cone Silo and the home of Medal of Honor recipient Geddie Herring. Officials described it as an easy, kid-friendly trail, that’s also approved for dogs. Ice cream, snowcones and slushies will also be available on the trail.

The hike is free, but donations are welcome to help Friends of the MST. Funds will go towards the construction, protection and promotion of trails throughout the state. Shirts featuring stops on the way may be purchased at www.bit.ly/2GQE3j7. The cost is $42.

Participation is free, but donations may be made at www.bit.ly/2Kv2yDI. Several levels of donations are available ranging from $42 to $1,142. Some of the incentives include MST path, one-year membership, a special hike with MST staff, and the 2019 Birthday Hike T-Shirt.

For more information, contact Hike Leader Greg Butler, by email at [email protected] Betsy Brown, of Friends of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail, may also be reached at 919-518-1713 or by email at [email protected]g.

Additional information about registration is available online at www.mountainstoseatrail.org/birthdayhike

