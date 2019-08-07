Butler officially takes post

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Eleanor Bradshaw, who stepped down after more than a decade as the county’s register of deeds, bids farewell after being honored Monday by the county as husband Tommy looks on. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Freddie Butler swears the oath of office as the new Sampson County Register of Deeds, as wife Melody Lynn Butler holds the Bible and former register Eleanor Bradshaw administers the oath. The appointment was made official Monday by the Sampson Board of Commissioners. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Freddie Butler, surrounded by family and friends, was selected by the Sampson County Democratic Party to fill the unexpired register of deeds term of fellow Democrat Eleanor Bradshaw, who administered Butler’s oath. -

The leadership transition for the Sampson County Register of Deeds became official Monday night, as Eleanor Bradshaw stepped down and, in quick succession, administered the oath for the Democrat appointee Freddie Butler.

Butler’s appointment was approved unanimously by the Sampson Board of Commissioners, essentially a formality as required by law for unexpired terms, as in Bradshaw’s case. She was serving her third term as register, a post she held since 2008. The unexpired term, now filled by Butler, does not expire until November 2020.

“It has been a pleasure and a blessing to serve the citizens of Sampson County — it really has,” said Bradshaw. “I’ve been through three elections, and I appreciate the support from everyone countywide that has put me in office. It has been the best place ever to be.”

She thanked staff members, calling them out by name, saying they were the ones who made the register of deeds office what it is.

“It’s been awesome, it really has,” said Bradshaw.

Sampson County Democratic Party chairman Willie R. Moore informed Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten last month that the party’s executive committee was recommending Butler be appointed.

N.C. General Statute mandates that the county board consult the county executive committee of that political party before filling a register of deeds vacancy, noting the board “shall appoint the person recommended by that committee, if the party makes a recommendation within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.”

The recommendation fell within that timeframe, as Bradshaw first informed County manager Ed Causey and others of her intent to resign at the end of June.

“It has been one of my most cherished positions in my career path,” Bradshaw stated of the deeds post in her letter. “The people of Sampson County have been wonderful to me and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I chose this time to leave because I want to spend more time with my family.”

She thanked her husband Tommy, who stood next to her as she accepted a plaque from board vice-chair Sue Lee and said her goodbyes. She said she wanted to spend more time with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandsons.

“It’s just time to go home,” said Bradshaw. “It’s time to have some family time and some ‘me’ time. I’ve worked for 50 years and I think it’s just time for a change.”

Bradshaw, who grew up in Clinton and went on to graduate from Clinton High School and Campbell University, worked in marketing and sales for more than three decades before becoming Register of Deeds in 2008. Bradshaw defeated Republican incumbent Paulette King that year, then narrowly beat out Sharon Carter in 2012 before running unopposed in 2016.

The retirement has been a long time coming, as she alluded to in her June letter.

“My decision was made in January,” Bradshaw stated, “but I wanted to get through the budget months before someone else took my place.”

Her interim successor served his state for decades and has sought to continue that service at the county level for years.

Butler retired as deputy director for personnel/field operations with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles after a 30-year career. He is married to his wife of close to four decades, Melody Lynn Butler. A 1976 graduate of Clinton High School, Butler studied criminal justice at Sampson Community College and is a sworn U.S. Marshal. He is son of the late Sheriff Graham R. Butler.

Hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, Butler won the Democratic nomination for Sampson County sheriff in 2014 and 2018, before ultimately being defeated by Republican Sheriff Jimmy Thornton both times.

Following Butler’s swearing-in, Wooten congratulated him on behalf of the board.

Any Democrat — be it Butler or somebody else — already has competition in 2020.

Earlier this year, Sampson County planner Anita Lane announced her plan to seek the post. Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office, 12 of them as assistant register.

Eleanor Bradshaw, who stepped down after more than a decade as the county’s register of deeds, bids farewell after being honored Monday by the county as husband Tommy looks on. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_register1.jpg Eleanor Bradshaw, who stepped down after more than a decade as the county’s register of deeds, bids farewell after being honored Monday by the county as husband Tommy looks on. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Freddie Butler swears the oath of office as the new Sampson County Register of Deeds, as wife Melody Lynn Butler holds the Bible and former register Eleanor Bradshaw administers the oath. The appointment was made official Monday by the Sampson Board of Commissioners. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_register2.jpg Freddie Butler swears the oath of office as the new Sampson County Register of Deeds, as wife Melody Lynn Butler holds the Bible and former register Eleanor Bradshaw administers the oath. The appointment was made official Monday by the Sampson Board of Commissioners. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Freddie Butler, surrounded by family and friends, was selected by the Sampson County Democratic Party to fill the unexpired register of deeds term of fellow Democrat Eleanor Bradshaw, who administered Butler’s oath. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_register3.jpg Freddie Butler, surrounded by family and friends, was selected by the Sampson County Democratic Party to fill the unexpired register of deeds term of fellow Democrat Eleanor Bradshaw, who administered Butler’s oath. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Bradshaw bids farewell as register

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.