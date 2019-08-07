Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Aug. 5 — Raquel Ikea Venable, 23, of 221 CE Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 26.
• Aug. 5 — Vadieyier Labristol Graham, 42, of 3802 Burney Road, Bladenboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 16.
• Aug. 6 — Joseph Cameron Smith, 24, of 299 Old Salemburg Road, Salemburg, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 17.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.