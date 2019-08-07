Hundreds gather for ‘Night Out’

Local law enforcement agencies interacted with kids at Tuesday’s National Night Out and allowed them the opportunity to use training gear. - Sampson Middle School principal Robert Turlington offers a fist pump to one of the kids at National Night Out. - Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray was painting faces at the community event. - Participants in the group aerobics/dance class in Newkirk Park. - - Local business owner Jerris McPhail leads an aerobics/dance class at National Night Out. - -

Across the country, millions of Americans were celebrating the unsung heroes of law enforcement agencies, as hundreds gathered locally at Newkirk Park to participate in National Night Out.

Organized by local law enforcement and the Newkirk Park Advisory Committee, National Night Out is an annual event celebrated across the world as a community-building campaign that promotes relationships between police departments and communities. The event strives to bring together law enforcement and the community they serve in order to make neighborhoods safer and build a trust among the citizens and residents it covers.

In his welcoming speech to the crowd, Clinton mayor Lew Starling thanked those in attendance for coming out to the community-building event designed to promote positive relationships between local law enforcement and the people they serve.

This is Clinton’s third year participating in the event, which annually hosts millions of people in thousands of communities across the United States, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases throughout the world.

In light of recent events and mass shootings, event organizers and city officials say they felt bringing the community together with local law enforcement agencies was more important than ever.

Event goers to this year’s celebration had an opportunity to meet with members of the Clinton City Council, Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Fire Department, National Wildlife Service, emergency and rescue personnel and representatives from the local health department, Sampson Regional Medical Center and Eastpointe. Local organizations and churches joined the celebration.

Additionally, there was food, a bouncy house, K9 demonstrations, an obstacle course designed by the North Carolina Justice Academy and photo opportunities with emergency vehicles available at no charge.

The National Night Out program was introduced in 1984 by Matt Peskin, founder and executive director of National Association of Town Watch. More than 2.5 million participated in the inaugural celebration, which has grown each year with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and exhibits.

Local law enforcement agencies interacted with kids at Tuesday’s National Night Out and allowed them the opportunity to use training gear. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_NNO1.jpg Local law enforcement agencies interacted with kids at Tuesday’s National Night Out and allowed them the opportunity to use training gear. Sampson Middle School principal Robert Turlington offers a fist pump to one of the kids at National Night Out. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_NNO2.jpg Sampson Middle School principal Robert Turlington offers a fist pump to one of the kids at National Night Out. Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray was painting faces at the community event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_NNO-3.jpg Clinton High School art teacher Michael Ray was painting faces at the community event. Participants in the group aerobics/dance class in Newkirk Park. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_NNO-4.jpg Participants in the group aerobics/dance class in Newkirk Park. Local business owner Jerris McPhail leads an aerobics/dance class at National Night Out. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_NNO-5.jpg Local business owner Jerris McPhail leads an aerobics/dance class at National Night Out.

Community gathers for third annual event