Garland plans upgrades to town park

GARLAND — As youths continue to enjoy the playground and basketball courts at Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park, town leaders are planning to install a picnic area and drinking fountain for some relief on hot days.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Garland Board of Commissioners discussed upgrades to the property on South Bladen Avenue. Community volunteer Leo Skinner is leading the project for the commissioners and it will include work with other commissioners.

In June, the Sexton family donated a fountain in honor of the 65th wedding anniversary of Fern and John Sexton. It was given to the town by Dr. Johnnie Sexton and Xris Kessler. The fountain will be installed between the basketball court and playground.

“We’re very excited and we want to move forward quickly as possible,” Mayor Winifred Murphy said. “We had hoped to have it done before the end of the fiscal year, but we had a lot going on at that time, so we had to delay it for awhile.”

The project was sparked with a suggestion from youths using the basketball courts.

“One day I stopped and kids were playing on the basketball courts and I asked them what they would like to have in this park and they said a drinking fountain,” Murphy said.

After the need was announced on Facebook, Sexton volunteered to help. A plaque, presented during the anniversary, will be installed after the project is complete.

Along with the fountain, Garland would also like to install a concrete base for picnic tables and a water fountain. Eventually, the town would also like to add a shelter that will also cover the tables and drinking fountain. A detailed plan from Skinner featured details about water and electricity matters, along with official placement. It’s one of several phases for the park, which officially opened in 2017. Another goal includes a walking trail.

“This was something that was our vision for the park,” Murphy said about the picnic area and drinking fountain. “We’re just trying to move that project further along.”

The Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park began with a land donation from the late Connie Cain Rackley in 2016. She gave 1.39 acres to dedicate the park to her father, a former commissioner and entrepreneur.

Following deed and work for land preparation, new and refurbished playground equipment was installed. In 2017, a basketball court was put in.

The park is also site of “Music in the Park,” a new series where community residents and others can gather to listen and dance to all genres of music. It is scheduled to continue this Saturday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 10 p.m.

With a full board of commissioners, Murphy expressed how she would like to continue the momentum of the park’s success and other projects to serve residents.

“Everybody is working very well together,” Murphy said.

