Probe into break-ins ongoing

It was less than two weeks ago local law enforcement agencies issued warnings and precautions related to an influx of vehicle break-ins and thefts. While Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says his office has chosen to offer little comment, it isn’t because the work isn’t getting done.

“Concerns have been expressed recently regarding several vehicle breaking and enterings and motor vehicle thefts which have occurred in the town of Roseboro over the past couple of weeks,” Thornton stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Our office hasn’t commented much on the incidents, because we don’t want to unnecessarily ‘tip our hand.’ So sometimes in law enforcement, ‘the least said, is the best said.’”

Since July 1, more than a dozen incidents involving car break-ins in Roseboro, including theft from a motor vehicle or breaking and entering a motor vehicle, have been reported. Additionally, Thornton said there have been several vehicle thefts.

”Through hard work, we have been able to recover all vehicles which were stolen,” Thornton shared. “I know this may not bring peace of mind to those whom have been affected by these criminal acts, but know investigators and deputies have worked day and night diligently in effort to solve these cases.”

Roseboro resident Jacolyn Clark, a victim of vehicle theft, recently sent Thornton an email expressing her appreciation in the department’s hard work and determination to get the case solved.

“I wanted to personally recognize two of your deputies that have gone beyond the call of duty today to help me,” Clark stated in her email to Thornton.

Clark’s vehicle was stolen from her yard, and with assistance from deputies Chris Hardison and Kevin Jackson, she was able to utilize the tracking system and locate her vehicle.

Thornton shared Clark’s email via Facebook in an effort to show his appreciation for residents and victims being patient when it comes to his officers investigating incidents.

“My car was stolen from my yard last night as I slept. I was on the way to work this morning and noticed it missing. I have never experienced anything like this before and felt a sense of panic and violation. I found out that my car had a built-in tracking capability; however, I needed the police report information in order to be able to track the vehicle. Deputy Chris Hardison immediately obtained this information for me and hand delivered the report to me in order to start tracking my car. Deputy Kevin Jackson was then coming on shift for the day. Kudos and hats off to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department for the brave, and many times unappreciated, work that they do every day. I can sleep better tonight knowing they are out there working diligently in order to keep us safe.”

While Thornton admits that investigations don’t always go as quickly as he would like, he said he can assure residents that once all the stars align, “we will bring those responsible to justice.”

“Sometimes law enforcement is a thankless profession and it warms my heart to hear such kind remarks from citizens,” Thornton said about Clark’s email. “I always take the time to pass such kind remarks on to my officers as a way to show them that their hard work never goes in vain. We truly strive to provide a high level of professional service to the citizens we serve and it’s truly an honor to serve every citizen of Sampson County.”

When leaving a vehicle, motorists are urged to keep valuables out of sight; park in well-lit areas; and make sure the vehicle is locked, even when parked on personal property.

As for the tips the Sheriff’s Office is receiving, Thornton said to keep them coming.

“We still need the public’s help,” he said. “We have received several tips from the public over the past several weeks and our investigators have followed up on every single lead. These leads are good, so please continue to keep your eyes and ears open and pass all information on to our officers. Together, law enforcement and citizens will put the criminals where they belong.“

