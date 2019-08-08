SBI agent discharged; one still critical after Sampson explosion

One of the two bomb squad agents injured in a July 26 explosion in Sampson has been discharged from the hospital, as the other remains in critical condition nearly two weeks later. The community ultimately raised close to $35,000 in just five days to aid the agents and their families.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation released an update Wednesday noting that SBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper was discharged from the hospital this previous weekend, on Aug. 3, able to continue recovering at home with his family. Special Agent Brian Joy, who remains in critical condition at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill, “is recovering well,” the SBI said.

”We ask that everyone continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to recover,” the agency’s statement read.

Luper and Joy were called in to Sampson after a homemade bomb was found during a traffic stop for speeding on July 25. Evidence led Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities and the SBI to Jimmy Tyndall’s residence on JV Farm Lane, Dunn, where more homemade explosives and “explosive-making materials” were discovered.

The explosion occurred in the early-morning hours the following day as the agents worked to dispose of materials found at the JV Farm Lane residence.

Both Luper and Joy were transported to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center, Luper with second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder, Joy with third degree burns. Both subsequently underwent surgeries.

A GoFundMe page was established on July 28 and remained open to donations for five days, receiving an overwhelming response. In all, donors raised $34,770 in just five days, nearly quadrupling the initial $9,000 goal set. The fundraising page was set up to assist families with the expenses of travel, meals and lodging

Alan Flora, of the SBI, said at the time the need was “urgent and ongoing.”

On Aug. 2, upon closing the page to donations, Flora thanked everyone for their generosity. He said the account was set up to help the families during a “time of crisis.”

“The Luper and Joy families are extremely appreciative and have found great strength in your overwhelming show of love and support,” Flora stated. “They did not ask for this, but were made aware of it right away and have since been kept informed of all financial details. They are grateful for the monetary support but also deeply touched by the personal comments, encouragement, and notes about prayers for Tim and Brian.

“All money collected to date will be divided equally between the Luper and Joy families to use as they see fit during the coming months of recovery,” Flora stated.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said two homemade explosives were found in Tyndall’s car, and three were later found in his house. The SBI agents were called in to neutralize the devices in the car while the road was closed and nearby houses evacuated. That stop occurred just before 2 p.m. July 25 on U.S. 421, near U.S. 13.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted the stop.

The search then turned to the suspect’s house in Dunn, where the sheriff’s office said investigators found bomb-making materials. Thornton said the explosion happened as the agents were gathering explosive materials into a pile for disposal and a spark ignited one of the chemicals.

Investigation also involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Tyndall was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, misdemeanor larceny, speeding, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff said Tyndall could face more charges related to the SBI agents’ injuries, but no such offenses have yet been leveled, according to jail records.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

