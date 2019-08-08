Work begins on SCT’s ‘Blithe Spirit’

The cast of ‘Blithe Spirit’ is set to begin rehearsals for the upcoming comedy. - ‘Blithe Spirit’ cast named Local — A2 -

Shrek ended on a high note this weekend as we had hundreds of people come in to see our second weekend of shows. The production was highly successful and we were thrilled with the audience response and community support. We would especially like to thank Sampson Surgical Services for sponsoring our production.

Our next production is Blithe Spirit. Blithe Spirit was originally scheduled to be performed last year, but due to Hurricane Florence we were unable to bring the show to the stage. Mostly all of the cast is back, along with our director — Tom Wilbur and our stage manager, Jessica Watts.

The play is written by Noel Coward. Michael Lindsay will be portraying the role of Charles Bradman — a married man who decides to bring a psychic into his home for some fun and inadvertently makes contact with his deceased wife. He is the only person who can talk to her, which brings a lot of turmoil to his new wife. Lots of witty banter, lots of humor and lots of comedy ensues. Michael has appeared in several productions at SCT including, The Odd Couple and Butterflies are Free. The production will take place Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-29. The Friday and Saturday shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday production will be at 2:30 p.m.

One of our final spotlights of the summer goes to Amaya Apolinario. Amaya is a recent Clinton High School graduate and will be attending Lehigh University to major in English and Japanese/International Relations. She is the daughter of Noelle Apolinario and Arthur Apolinario.

The cast of ‘Blithe Spirit’ is set to begin rehearsals for the upcoming comedy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_A-BS-8-7-18-007.jpg The cast of ‘Blithe Spirit’ is set to begin rehearsals for the upcoming comedy. ‘Blithe Spirit’ cast named Local — A2 https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_event-blithe.jpg ‘Blithe Spirit’ cast named Local — A2