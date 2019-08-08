Williams ready for leadership at Union schools

Williams -

With a passion for education, Tonya Williams is ready to continue her journey as an assistant principal.

Following recent approval from the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, Tonya Williams of Lakewood High School (LHS) was promoted to become the assistant principal of Union Elementary and Union Intermediate schools.

“It feels wonderful to be a part of two great schools that are helping to build strong educational foundations for students,” Williams said.

For the 2019-2020 school year, the district is preparing for a major change of grade levels. In April, the Board of Education approved reconfiguration plans for Union Elementary and Union Intermediate to improve efficiency. Third-grade education is taking place at Union Intermediate, which only served fourth- and fifth graders. Now, this turns Union Elementary into a building for pre-kindergarten through second-grade students.

She has 15 years of experience in education with the district, with 11 of those years spent at LHS. Before the upcoming school year, Williams spent time in the classroom teaching history.

“Any new position will bring some challenges and especially when you are changing roles from being a classroom educator to an administrator,” Williams said. “I was fortunate enough to be exposed to many facets of being an assistant principal during my internship and that has helped to prepare me.”

Williams is a native of Salemburg and graduated from Hobbton High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She later earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Capella University; and school administration at Gardner-Webb University.

“Education became a passion for me after hearing my grandfather, Early Frank Brewington, talk about how he was not able to attend school when he was growing up,” Williams said. “He always stressed to his grandchildren that he wanted us to have the opportunities that he did not. The idea of education and what you could accomplish with it made me realize that I wanted all children to know that they had opportunities and I also wanted to help them reach their goals.”

Williams is married to Julius Williams and they have one daughter, Makayla Williams.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan

