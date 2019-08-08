Stop leads to stolen items cache, meth-infested dog

Pope - A look at the firearms and drugs seized in the arrest of a Clinton man, who is facing a bevy of offenses related to drugs, weapons and stolen property. -

A local motorist found to be towing a stolen lawnmower is now facing a long list of felony charges after a search of the vehicle yielded drugs and more stolen property was discovered on the man’s property — along with a dog who reportedly tested positive for meth.

Matthew Denton Pope, 27, of 1880 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, is under $125,000 secured bond in the Sampson County Detention Center as the investigation continues.

Officers with the Sampson County Special Investigations Division conducted the traffic stop Tuesday on Old Warsaw Road, reportedly for a traffic violation.

During the stop, agents discovered a lawnmower being towed by the suspect, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities. The mower had been reported stolen by the Clinton Police Department.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, 31 dosage units of Oxycodone Hydrochloride, 80 dosage units of Alprazolam and approximately 21 grams of marijuana was found, along with drug paraphernalia.

Pope was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of stolen goods.

He was placed in the Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.

Further investigation led authorities to Pope’s residence, where a search was also conducted.

During that search, 12 firearms, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and numerous stolen items — a boat, trailers, chainsaws and a motorcycle among them — were discovered. Of the dozen firearms, one was found to be stolen, one was “converted into a weapon of mass destruction” and another had the serial number removed, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said.

“Officers worked into the night and again the next morning due to the amount of stolen property spread throughout the property,” said Smith. “Additionally, Animal Control responded to Pope’s residence due to a canine acting aggressive and exhibiting strange behavior. Animal Control officers took custody of the canine and later determined the canine tested positive for methamphetamine.”

Following the property search, Pope received additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction by a convicted felon, alter/remove/destroy gun serial number, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and another count of possession of stolen goods.

Pope received an additional $100,000 secured bond for those offenses.

The investigation is ongoing, with other charges expected.

Denton has prior drug convictions in Sampson and Duplin in 2017 and 2018, respectively. They were single felony counts in each case, and Pope received suspended sentences both times, court records show.

Drug, weapons offenses leveled; dog tests positive for meth

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

