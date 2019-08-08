Four break-in suspects linked to another; one tied to a third

Payton - Joyner - Craddock - Drake - -

Four suspects arrested last week in a Turkey-area break-in have now been linked to another, including one suspect now charged in a third recent break-in, publicized via the sheriff’s social media account. Those break-ins came on successive days last week, prior to the four being taken into custody Aug. 2.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office put out a statement Thursday that, following further investigation, “probable cause” was established linking all four suspects to a break-in on Pope Road, Clinton, reported on July 29.

The four arrested included: Jahleek Joyner, 18, of 93 Waterhouse Circle, Clinton; Robert Ivon Drake, 26, of 793 Curtis Ivey Road, Clinton; Markel Tai-Chi Craddock, 24, of 818A Springwood Apartments, Clinton; and Terrance Terrell Payton Jr., 23, of 803 McKoy St., Clinton.

They have each received additional counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, conspiring to commit breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Additionally, Craddock was charged with possession of firearm by felon.

Craddock was also linked to a previously reported break-in on Needmore Road, which was reported on July 30. Surveillance photos were shared on the Sheriff’s Office’s social media account. In that break-in, miscellaneous items were stolen that have yet to be recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, sheriff’s officials said.

The new charges come in the wake of the initial arrest of the four on Aug. 2, when sheriff’s authorities responded to a reported breaking and entering at 6005 Dave Bryant Road, Turkey. When deputies arrived, a perimeter was set up in the area and a full scale search launched in an attempt to locate the suspects.

“Neighbors were able to provide a description of the suspects and evidence which greatly aided officers in identifying the suspects responsible,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s statement read.

During the perimeter search, deputies were able to locate three of the suspects in the vicinity of the break-in. A fourth suspect and the alleged getaway vehicle were located by officers behind a residence on Curtis Ivey Road.

A firearm and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the residence, but recovered near the property when the suspects were arrested.

All four were charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and conspiring to commit breaking and entering. Joyner, Drake, Craddock were placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under secured bonds of $100,000 apiece. Bond on Payton was set at $75,000.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton called it “more proof that citizen cooperation with law enforcement is key in the job we do.”

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS), Joyner was convicted in January 2019 of felony breaking and entering in Sampson County, stemming from an October 2018 offenses. He was given a suspended sentence and three years of probation, a term that is currently active, court records show.

Coincidentally, Drake was convicted a day after Joyner in January, in a separate case in Duplin County. He was convicted of possessing stolen goods and speeding, stemming from a July 2018 offense. He received a suspended sentence and two years of probation, a term that is still active, records indicate.

According to NCDPS, Craddock has prior convictions of simple assault and felony breaking and entering in 2011 and 2014 in Sampson, respectively. A search in the NCDPS database for Payton yielded no results.

With the new charges, bond amounts now stand at $115,000 for Payton; $175,000 for Drake; $180,000 for Craddock; and $225,000 for Joyner, authorities said.

