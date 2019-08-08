Two teens arrested, one sought in Roseboro break-in and theft ring

Collins -

Local authorities have arrested two teenagers — one a juvenile — and are searching for a third teenager in connection with vehicle break-ins in Roseboro, a rash of incidents whose investigation has been ongoing for weeks now and remains ongoing.

Investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office have received reports over the past several weeks of numerous vehicle break-ins and thefts in Roseboro. Since July 1, more than a dozen incidents involving car break-ins in Roseboro, including theft of those vehicles, has been reported to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials announced Thursday that, through investigation, probable cause has now been established to obtain warrants and petitions on individuals connected to a handful of those cases.

Keyshawn O’quinton Collins, 19, of 217 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was taken into custody Wednesday on outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Collins was taken into custody in the area of Brantwood Court by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Team. He was transported to the Sampson County Detention Center, where he was placed under $25,000 bond.

A 15-year-old has also been charged by juvenile petition for two counts of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and attempted felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Additionally, investigators have warrants on file for Avante James, 17, of 1888 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, who is wanted on two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who has information regarding Avante James’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact investigators at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, at 910-592-4141.

“I can’t begin to calculate the man-hours investigators have put into these cases,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a prepared statement Thursday. “I am proud of the investigators that have been diligently working these cases nonstop for the past several weeks. The staff of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office are 100 percent dedicated to serving the citizens of Sampson County.”

This investigation is ongoing.

In recent weeks, local law enforcement agencies and town leaders issued warnings and precautions related to the influx of vehicle break-ins and thefts. Just earlier this week, Thornton said his office has chosen to offer little comment, keeping information close to the vest.

“Concerns have been expressed recently regarding several vehicle breaking and enterings and motor vehicle thefts which have occurred in the town of Roseboro over the past couple of weeks,” Thornton stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Our office hasn’t commented much on the incidents, because we don’t want to unnecessarily ‘tip our hand.’ So sometimes in law enforcement, ‘the least said, is the best said.’”

He did note at that time that all vehicles reported stolen had been recovered.

“I know this may not bring peace of mind to those whom have been affected by these criminal acts, but know investigators and deputies have worked day and night diligently in effort to solve these cases,” the sheriff stated then.

Just a day before Collins was arrested, Thornton said on Tuesday that the public’s help was still needed in the case.

“We have received several tips from the public over the past several weeks and our investigators have followed up on every single lead,” the sheriff stated. “These leads are good, so please continue to keep your eyes and ears open and pass all information on to our officers. Together, law enforcement and citizens will put the criminals where they belong.”

Collins https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Keyshawn-O-quinton-Collins.jpg Collins

Charges leveled in Roseboro vehicle break-ins, thefts

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.