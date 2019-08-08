Blessings found in an envelope

Do you make the world brighter or bleaker? Are you like a bright ray of sunshine or a dark cloud of despair? Are you a friend of God or a friend of the enemy? Do you build people up like a buttercup or tear them down with a frown? This story stirred when I received a card from my friend and realized my August 2019 stories were nowhere to be found; they were lost somewhere in cyber space!

The SI called to say there were no stories in my August folder, while the Sonshine Kids and I were enjoying our last pool day of the summer. Knowing the stories once were written and now not found made me sad, but the enemy’s plan was to make me mad. Believing God would make a way, I splashed water as the kids played shark and told the enemy to flee – to leave our kids alone and get away from me. Pondering where the stories could be, I swam with our make believe mermaids and declared, ‘no worries’!

Returning to Tim’s Gift, I told Diane I would be in my office writing a new story that was due by three. Before beginning, I opened my mail and a much needed blessing had been sent to me. The message on her Hallmark card simply said, “It is wonderful what one ray of sunshine can do…You make the world brighter, Thank You”! My friend’s writing sent inner winds of faith to my heart like the flag outside flying half-staff. Heartfelt words work wonders when people

“Dear friend from Clinton, You made the comment one day that it’s hard being a strong woman when some think your sails never lose wind. Despite that, which is so true, I would rather be a strong woman and have friends like you that help keep the wind in my sails, so I can continue to soar… love ya,”

Her humbling words were delivered in God’s perfect timing. Opening my computer with wind in my sails and two hours before deadline, this is the story He sent for Aug. 9, 2019. May you be encouraged as you surely have days when things get lost, deadlines loom, with the enemy taunting gloom and doom. The good news is, we can stand firm and carry God’s Big Word (Buford Puser in Walking Tall stood firm and carried a big stick) facing giants of crime and giving his best to clean up the county where people’s sails had lost their wind. All it took was one person standing for what was right and not backing down when the heat was on to get others on board and see justice reign. The enemy is out to steal, kill, and destroy while keeping our sails from flying victoriously.

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” John 14:6. He is the way we will get to Heaven. Living by His example keeps the wind in our sails!

Isaiah 40:31 says we can soar like eagles. “…but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. The will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, the will walk and not be faint.”

2 Corinthians 12:9-10 seems to sum up the message meant for me (and hopefully all who are reading this story).

But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness…That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”

Stopping three times to help Diane serve people coming to Tim’s Gift for help, God shook my sails with reminders of just how blessed I am. Helping one lady (my age) load a wheelchair in her trunk seemed impossible, but I thought of the verse in 2 Corinthians and told her we could do it. When we squeezed the wheel under her spare tire and closed the trunk, I asked her if we could pray for her father who had just been put on Hospice. We held hands under a blue sky with white clouds and prayed for strength to get through the tough times and keep wind in our sails. Her father was nearing the end of his life and she had recently become a widow. Embracing the woman I met for the first time on a hot August afternoon with a dead line looming was exactly what I needed. We wiped tears and pointed toward the sky….to Thee on high from which our strength cometh. I told her God would be their strength and we promised to pray and be here to help. She humbly hugged me and drove away. My sails had renewed wind by God sending my new friend. Oh, what joy comes when Jesus is at the helm.

Fifteen minutes before deadline, two ladies with broken English came for help. They needed Ensure for their father battling cancer at 85 pounds and desperate for nutrition. Their tears told the story of a family seeking help for the father they loved and cherished. Knowing our supply of Ensure was depleted, Diane talked with them as the Holy Spirit prompted me to look underneath a cabinet in our storage room built by Jesus dollars! I did and found one case of chocolate and one of vanilla protein drinks they said their daddy would love. Telling them we are here for them, I nodded for Diane to pray as I scooted back in my office to finish the Aug. 9 story.

Typing the ending in the nick of time proves God is with us through tough situations and brings good from the bad things we face daily! There will always be deadlines, lost things, new friends, and blessed assurance that God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit will be with us through thick and thin. It is our choice to make the world brighter or bleaker, be a ray of sunshine or a dark cloud of despair, be a beacon of love or a burden with baggage. What will we do with the gifts God gives?

Aren’t we thankful we can depend on Him and give glory to our very Best Friend for all the blessings He sends…even on a hot August afternoon when a deadline did loom! He sent three strong women with broken hearts and bold faith to get help for their fathers. We were able to give them help (medical supplies and equipment) and hope (prayer) because GOD is with us and YOU – churches, businesses, friends, even strangers are supporting us. Because you give…we can give help and hope! Thank you for your loyal support reading the stories He sends and helping us share Jesus by helping old and new friends! My sails are filled with His wind; I am so in love with my Best Friend!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

