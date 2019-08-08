The Lord seeth us not

The words that make up our title are taken from those spoken by the ancients of Israel that God showed to Ezekiel by way of a vision (Ezekiel 8:12). They explain why these Jews were forsaking the commands of God and involving themselves in the idolatrous religions of the land. However, as is obvious by the fact that God is showing this to Ezekiel, they were absolutely wrong, God did see them. It would seem that many today, in some way, seem to think that God does not see them. Of course, those who do not believe that God even exist do not believe that God can see them, but what about those who do believe in God?

Following the psalmist’s statement that “the fool hath said in his heart, There is no God”, the psalmist said, “The Lord looketh down from heaven upon the children of men…” (Psalm 14:1-2). It is often pointed out that God is omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent, meaning that God is all powerful, all knowing and all present. There really is no where that one could go and be able to hide from God. The prophet Jonah served as a prime example that one cannot run away and hide from God. Though Jonah boarded a ship and hid in the bowels of it, God knew exactly where he was (Jonah 1:3-4). Often when one is about to do something they know they shouldn’t, they look around to see who might be watching. Yet, in most cases, they forget to look up. Though there is always the possibility that one is, at any given time, being recorded by way of a drone or a satellite, this is not what we are referring to. We are referring to the fact that God is watching. The writer of the book of Hebrews wrote, “Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do” (Heb. 4:13). We may indeed hide many things from even those who are the closest to us, but rest assured, we shall hide nothing from God. Solomon pointed out that when judgment time comes, “God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil” (Ecclesiastes 12:14). With all this being true, let us understand that in every aspect of our life, our relationship with God and our relationship with mankind, our manner of life and whether it is an acceptable manner or not, is known to God.

Many go through the actions outwardly of being servants of God, when God knows that they really have not submitted themselves to Him. Jesus said that the first and great commandment is that, “Thou shalt love the Lord they God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind” (Matt. 22:37). Fake Christians are known of God.

Obedience to God’s word can be a failure, both with knowledge and without. Many, know they have not done what God has commanded of them in order to be one of His children, but they just seem to think it really will not matter in the end, somewhat like God is not paying attention. As already noted, God is paying attention and He does know. However, in many cases, God knows that man has not obeyed Him when man does not realize he has not obeyed God. Often people are fooled into thinking they have done what God has commanded when all they have done is what some man said God has commanded. Many religious people will be lost in the last day. Jesus said, “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:21-22). Paul said of his fellow Jews, “For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge” (Rom. 10:2). Ignorance will be no excuse on the day of judgment. Thus, it behooves us all to search the scriptures ourselves to determine the will of God (II Tim. 2:15; Acts 17:11).

When it comes to one’s purity of life, living according to the proper morals of the word of God, many seem to think God is blind to their actions. It is true that man can lie, cheat and steal and though, in most cases they will eventually get caught, they may indeed get away with it, as far as his fellow-man knows. Husbands or wives can and often do cheat on their spouse without ever getting caught, but they will answer for it one day. God sees each and every one of those and thousands of other violations that man commits daily. And, there are those things which are not visible in the first place. Of course, such sins as hate, lust and other internal sins cannot be seen by the eye, but there are also all those sins of failure to do what one was supposed to do. One can see when one murders someone else, but one cannot see when one does not love his brother. Both are sins and Gods sees both.

In this fast-paced society in which we live, it is easy to just forget that though no one is paying much attention and it seems one can get away with just bout anything, God is watching.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Robert-Oliver-1.jpg

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]