Since January 1, 2019, there has been 250 mass shootings in America. A mass shooting is described as the killing of more than one person by gun fire.

2 Timothy 3;1 says, “This know also, that in the last days, perilous times shall come.” Another way of saying this is that in the last days chaos will come. Well, Chaos Is Here.

The word “chaos” means, “a state of complete disorder.” It appears to me this country is in complete disorder. Our schools are in complete disorder, And yes our churches appear to be in complete disorder. And the media, by which many people rely on for information is giving out political opinions instead of giving out the truth.

Consider this, after two mass shootings within a span of 13 hours, our congressmen remain on vacation instead of coming back to Congress to address this horrific issue. Our schools have taken the bible and prayer out of schools even when our schools are being subjected to gun violence. Our churches is more concern about ways to raise money instead of coming up with ways to spread the Word of God.

The bible gives us two big hints as to how chaos will come. 2 Thessalonians 2::11 says, in essence, that because people will refuse to receive the truth of God’s Word, that God himself will send them a strong delusion that they will believe a lie more than they will believe the truth. That is why people will do terrible things and really believe they are doing the right thing.

I Timothy 4:1 says, “Now the Spirit speaks expressly, that in the latter times, some will depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of devils. A seducing spirit is a spirit of Satan that will cause a believer to do things they know are wrong and that does not line up with the Word of God. And as a result they will succumb to the doctrines of the devil.

In this country a woman has the right to decide if she wants to keep her baby or kill it. That is a doctrine of the devil. In this country many believe in same-sex marriages, which is indeed a doctrine of the devil. In some parts of this country it is legal to smoke marijuana, which is indeed a doctrine of the devil. In this country it is legal to carry a gun anywhere with you, which is indeed a doctrine of the devil. There are many things that are acceptable today that were not acceptable years ago. It is all because many refuse to accept all of the truth of God’s word, we are being seduced by the devil’s seducing spirits and we are accepting the doctrines of the devil.

But in the midst of all this chaos, there is hope. And the hope lies in the remnant of God. Romans 11:5 says, ” Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace.” There is a remnant of believers who still know and believe that God is still on the throne. There is a remnant of believers who still know and believe God is the same today, yesterday and tomorrow. There is still a remnant of believers who still know and believe that God is still in control. There is still a remnant of believers who can get a prayer through to God. There is still a remnant of believers who have the power, through the Holy Spirit inside of them. to push back all evil.

Are you part of the remnant of hope in the midst of all this chaos?

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist