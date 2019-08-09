After spending several years in the classroom, Colt Pierce is ready to help lead Midway High School.

Following recent approval from the Sampson County Board of Education, Pierce was selected to become an assistant principal at the school in the northern part of the county.

“I am looking forward to starting this school year as Midway Raider,” Pierce said. “Midway High School has a well-respected reputation in the community, and I am excited to be a part of that culture.”

Pierce taught math at Union High for four years and during that time, he was a junior varsity basketball head coach, varsity basketball head coach and math department chair. He was also a sponsor for the Key and Math clubs. During his time at the school, he also helped new teachers as a mentor.

“I want to thank Principal Julie Hunter and all the other members of the UHS staff for helping me to grow into a leader,” he said. “Even with all the experiences that I have had as a teacher, I am sure I will face some unseen challenges in my first year as an assistant principal. Luckily, I have two great administrators in Gaynor Hammond and Jeff Wilson that will give me pointers and continue to mentor me along the way.”

He developed a passion for education during his junior year at North Iredell High School. He joined the cadet program and went to elementary and middle schools to learn about the world of teaching, while helping out.

“It was then that I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” he said.

Those moments led to a North Carolina Teaching Fellows Scholarship and Pierce’s enrollment at North Carolina State University, where he earned a bachelor’s in mathematics education.

Before coming to Sampson County, he taught and coached for one year at Rolesville High School in Wake County. In 2017, he continued his education and earned a master’s degree in school administration at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Pierce is a native of Statesville and, coincidentally, the mascot for his hometown high school is also the Raider. But this time around, he will be a Raider wearing blue and white.

He is married to Megan Pierce, who was also a teaching fellow and is now an educator at Union High School. After graduating from N.C. State, they married a month later. Together, they have two children, Brycen, 4, and Emmalyn,1.

“We are excited about this new chapter in our lives,” he said. “Go Raiders.”

Pierce https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Pierce.jpg Pierce

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com