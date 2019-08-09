ROSEBORO — In the media center of Roseboro Elementary School, parents and their children listened to Bianca Johnson read from colorful book.

The storytelling activity focused on readers understanding a story using a method called the “High-5 Story Retell.” After Johnson asked questions about the characters and setting of “Froggy Goes to Bed,” the kids raised their hands and answered.

During the school year, kindergartners will use their fingers to tell a story from start to finish. It’s just one of many lessons parents learned Thursday during the P.A.C.K.S. Academy. The title of the sessions stand for “Parent Academy: Creating Kindergarten Success.”

“One of the major benefits of this program is for the parents to see what their children are going to learn this year,” said Elizabeth Bell, kindergarten teacher. “It helps them get involved in the process along with us. We work together as a team.”

Along with reading, some of the other topics involved arts, math, science, and social studies

“It pretty much covers the whole year,” Bell said.

Edgar Snair, parent of Lenore Snair, believes it was a good learning experience to learn about the kindergarten environment and to meet the kindergarten team of teachers for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“I’m excited for her to grow more than what she has over the past several years,” Snair said. “It’s a great opportunity for her to get out and learn from somebody else, see different perspectives, and get to know other kids.”

During introductions, Principal Tonya Colwell thanked the parents for getting involved at an early stag, which will lead to high school graduations.

“Now is the foundation and we’re going to build on that,” Colwell said about the children progressing through school

Colwell added that the school works together as a family to help parents.

“That’s something I take pride in,” she said. “Being a part of Roseboro Elementary is like a family. It’s small and we’re close. I think that helps with our Little Leopards coming in, feeling safe, and wanted to perform and realize that education is important.”

Roseboro Elementary’s P.A.C.K.S. Academy, is one of several back-to-school activities to help parents and students return to school. The Open House and Orientation for Sampson County Schools is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at schools throughout the district. A list of schools is available online at www.sampson.k12.nc.us.

The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 26.

Principal Tonya Colwell speaks to parents about kindergarten teaching at Roseboro Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RES_1.jpg Principal Tonya Colwell speaks to parents about kindergarten teaching at Roseboro Elementary School. Shelley Smith, a kindergarten teacher at Roseboro Elementary, speaks to parents at the P.A.C.K.S. Academy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RES_2.jpg Shelley Smith, a kindergarten teacher at Roseboro Elementary, speaks to parents at the P.A.C.K.S. Academy. Valerie Carr and her son Kay’Den Carr enjoy listening to a story during the P.A.C.K.S. Academy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RES_3.jpg Valerie Carr and her son Kay’Den Carr enjoy listening to a story during the P.A.C.K.S. Academy. Bianca Johnson reads to children during the P.A.C.K.S. Academy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RES_4.jpg Bianca Johnson reads to children during the P.A.C.K.S. Academy. Children and parents learn about kindergarten curriculum during the P.A.C.K.S. Academy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RES_5.jpg Children and parents learn about kindergarten curriculum during the P.A.C.K.S. Academy.

Academy offers glimpse of upcoming school year

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com