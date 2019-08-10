Duplin restaurant to host veterans event

- The Mad Boar restaurant will host a community block party to kick off the 10th annual Hope For The Warriors Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 24. -

One Duplin County restaurant is continuing to show its support for veterans.

In conjunction with the 10th Annual Hope for the Warriors Invitational, the Mad Boar Restaurant in Wallace is hosting a community block party to help kick off the event Aug. 24 in the Celtic Court.

Open to the public, the community block part will feature live music and guest visits from World Series champions Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn, along with actors John Ashton and Paula Trikery, singer Rick Seartte and singer/songwriter Dillion Dixon.

The party starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door and include a buffet with a wide selection of food. A portion of each ticket price will include a donation to the Hope for Warriors military nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

Other events are planned throughout the night to help raise additional funds for the charity.

In the last 10 years, Dell and Wendy Murphy and the River Landing Community have helped the Hope for the Warriors Invitational raise over $1 million.

Each year, The Hope for the Warriors Invitational golf tournament is held in Wallace at River Landing Country Club. The multi-day event focuses on building a deeper understanding and appreciation between the military and civilian communities by playing host to local military and civilian community members and celebrities.

Entertainment Saturday night will be provided by The Johnson Boys. In addition to the music and food, former MLB players Bench and Flynn will be on site to sign autographs.

Hope For The Warriors provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources.

Hope For The Warriors was founded by military families aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in 2006 as they witnessed, firsthand, the effects war imparts on service members and their families. Hope For The Warriors has remained grounded in family values as the organization expands both the span of programs offered and the number of wounded, family members, and families of the fallen assisted.

