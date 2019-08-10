Outdoor dining, alcohol service approved for Downtown Clinton

The Clinton City Council voted to amend city ordinances to allow sidewalk dining in the downtown area. -

Members of the Clinton Development Corporation and Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee applauded the Clinton City Council earlier this week as they voted to amend city ordinances that will allow outdoor dining in the downtown area, as well as a provision permitting the serving of alcohol to fenced-in sidewalk tables.

Little discussion on the matter was held prior to the council unanimously voting to approve both amendments.

In May, Beth Stewart and other members of the committees asked the council to consider implementing the ability for downtown businesses to install sidewalk dining. City manager Tom Hart was asked to research outdoor dining and the options available for downtown businesses. Those findings and a recommendation to amend current ordinance text were presented Tuesday night.

According to Hart, the city’s code does not presently address sidewalk dining or the placement of tables or seats in front of a downtown business in any capacity. Tuesday’s amendment now permits cafes or sidewalk dining in the central business district. Food service establishments must first obtain a permit from the city before beginning to operate sidewalk dining.

By default, Hart said the amendment of text to allow sidewalk dining does not include serving alcohol. Communities can allow sidewalk tables where alcohol is not served, however, Tuesday night’s code amendments include provisions to allow restaurants to serve alcohol to fenced-in sidewalk tables, subject to related ABC permit regulations.

“This program was designed by staff around sidewalk dining, with alcohol consumption as an ancillary potential activity,” Hart explained. “The presented regulations provide for sidewalk dining by permit issued by the city.”

Once council members were clear on the specifics of the amended text, only two council members offered personal opinions on the matter.

“We are talking about economic growth and development,” council member Darue Bryant said. “For that reason, I think we need to make the changes.”

Councilman Neal Strickland echoed Bryant’s words.

“I’m with councilman Bryant,” Strickland shared. “I think we need to move on and take a vote.”

Now that the city’s code has been amended, Hart said the city must obtain an encroachment agreement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“The majority of sidewalks in downtown Clinton are located in right-of-way belonging to NCDOT,” Hart said. “As a first step, the city would need to apply for an encroachment agreement with NCDOT. Research indicates this would be a fairly routine process and there are not any known impediments that would prohibit that encroachment from being approved.”

According to ordinance text, the placement of sidewalk dining furniture must leave a 4-foot travel lane unobstructed for pedestrian traffic. Furnishing type is regulated to ensure furnishings are commercial grade and well maintained. The area must be cleared nightly and cleaned weekly. A 3-4 foot fence is required between the tables and the general pedestrian public if alcohol is served.

Any business wishing to serve alcohol in the outdoor dining space is required to obtain an ABC permit or amend their business’ current permit. Tables that are located on sidewalks, Hart said, are treated as part of the establishment’s premises and are regulated as such for ABC purposes.

Stewart said she and other committee members asked for the city to amend its current code to clarify the conditions for sidewalk dining, allowing for a vibrant dining experience for those visiting the downtown area.

“Outdoor and sidewalk dining would attract outsiders to our community,” Wendy Carr, committee member, said. “It would be beneficial to our community to draw people into the downtown area.”

One downtown business owner, who is also a member of the Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee, said having outdoor dining options would enhance her business.

“I believe it would positively impact my sales of ice cream and coffee if I could provide seating on the sidewalk in front of my store downtown,” Deborah Thompson, Simply NC owner, said. “People seated there, happily sipping a coffee drink, or young people enjoying a cone of ice cream, would also provide downtown with an invitingly pleasant family atmosphere.”

City Council tacks on provision allowing alcohol

