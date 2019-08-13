Wreck leads to bevy of felony drug offenses

Lacass - Barefoot -

A female motorist who reportedly ran off the roadway and into a ditch in the Salemburg area last week is now facing a slew of drug offenses after she was found to be impaired and in possession of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription medication, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said.

Rebecca Ann Barefoot, 38, of 4240 Clinton Road, Fayetteville, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle, place or dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to reports, on Aug. 6, deputies drove up on a vehicle that had run off of the roadway and into a ditch on Minnie-Hall Road, near Cooper Road, in the Salemburg area. Upon further investigation, the deputies smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and searched both it and the suspect, identified as Barefoot, who was reportedly still on the scene.

During the search, drugs were located and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was subsequently contacted to investigate the wreck, bringing the charges against Barefoot.

There were 86 Xanax pills, 9.4 grams of heroin, 4.3 grams of cocaine and half a gram of marijuana seized during the arrest, reports state.

Barefoot was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bond.

Roseboro teen arrested

In a separate arrest, a Roseboro teen found to be wanted out of Cumberland County has received several offenses related to theft and drugs in Sampson, as well as the out-of-county charges.

Anthony Devin Lacass, 18, of McLamb St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, shoplifting- concealment of goods and resisting police officer. He was also served the Cumberland charges of larceny from person and resisting police officer.

At about 2:41 a.m. Aug. 7, deputies responded to a wanted person call at the Speedway in Roseboro. Information had been received that the suspect had an outstanding order for his arrest out of Cumberland.

Once he was spotted at Speedway, deputies responded and located him in one of the aisles. While speaking with officers, Lacass reportedly gave a false name.

According to information from Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, upon arresting Lacass, deputies found a charger cable still in the plastic wrap, as well as a USB box for the cable in his pockets. The store clerk confirmed both the cable and box had not been paid for, Smith noted.

A small bag of methamphetamine and heroin was also found in Lacass’ possession, along with three packs of 8 milligram suboxone strips and a metal card said to be used to ground up marijuana, according to reports.

Lacass’ bond was set at $27,500 secured.

R’boro teen arrested in separate case

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

