Smithfield donates to Harrells

HARRELLS — While standing next to Sampson County commissioners and town officials, Russell Lee was pleased to receive a check from Smithfield Foods to help the Harrells Nutrition Site.

On behalf of Smithfield Foods, Rhonda Campbell made a presentation Monday at the site located on Bland School Road in the southern section of Sampson County. The $1,000 donated will go toward operations such as providing heat during winter months.

“We like to get out in our communities and help wherever we can,” said Campbell, sustainability manager for Smithfield Foods. “We need places like this for seniors and we need places for youths. We’re just happy to be able to do it.”

With humor, Lee said the site wants to be a stopgap between places such as Ivanhoe and Clinton.

“Believe it or not, we have citizens who can’t afford to get to Clinton for the social things such as civic centers and libraries,” said Lee, acting chair for site board. “So we want to be the stopgap here. We also want to help get our young people active and take care of the seniors.”

Harry L. Parker, county commissioner for District 4, said that the building is a stopping place for senior residents to enjoy fellowship and activities. He added that Harrells is a great place.

“They are to be commended and their doing a wonderful job down here,” Parker said about the volunteers. “We’re going to support that effort as long as we can.”

Each day, close to 20 seniors visit the site to enjoy activities. Some of them include a sewing club which makes quilts and pillows. An art group is also available for anyone who wants to join.

“The main thing is to give them a place to socialize with their peers,” Lee said about participants looking for companionship. “This is a gathering point for them.”

Harrells Mayor James Moore said the Harrells Nutrition Site does a lot of great things for residents in the area.

“I think the community center here is doing a great job,” Moore said. “Anything we can do to help anyone in the county, it’s going to be appreciated. It’s a great effort that they put forward to help everyone.”

Thaddeus L. Godwin, District 5 commissioner for Sampson, said he likes how everyone in Harrells works together.

“It might be a small community, but the one thing is that they try to help each other out and we see that by what they’re doing today,” Godwin said. “When there’s a community that’s concerned about the people, it makes a difference — no matter how big or how small it is. But if you work together, that makes all the difference.”

Lethia Lee, a treasurer of the nutrition site, hopes that other businesses and organizations are inspired by the generosity of Smithfield. She thanked everyone for taking time to visit the center. In the future, she would like to have more young people visit the center to spend time with residents as well.

Lee believes younger people may benefit by improving life skills such as communicating.

“It shows that we’re really trying to do something in Harrells and we want others to see that,” Lee said.

Site manager Diane Cromartie shared her appreciation for Smithfield and volunteers for their support. With help from Sampson County Board of Commissioners, a new floor was installed recently. Donations also helped with new windows and doors at the site.

“I’m very thankful and grateful,” Cromartie said.

Nutrition site, town seniors beneficiaries

By Chase Jordan

