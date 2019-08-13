SCT to present ‘Blithe Spirit’ comedy

Tom Wilbur|SCT photo Tom Wilbur is presenting ‘Blithe Spirit’ in September at Sampson Community Theatre. -

Tom Wilbur and the cast of “Blithe Spirit” worked tirelessly last fall to bring one of the director’s favorite shows to the stage. Following water damage to the theater following Hurricane Florence, the show was cancelled.

Wilbur and his cast are set, yet again, to bring the production to the stage at Sampson Community Theatre next month.

“Gary Melvin always wanted me to do this one, so this is for him,” Wilbur said about the upcoming production.

“Blithe Spirit” is a comic play by Noel Coward. The story line, according to Wilbur, is about socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a seance, hoping to gather material for his next book.

When his scheme backfires, he is haunted by the ghost of his annoying and temperamental first wife, Elvira, who will be played by local star, E’Vanna Hall.

“This play truly brings a lot of laughter to the stage,” Wilbur said. “Set in England, I’ve had people concerned about having an English accent. I like to say, ‘If you have a good one, we want to hear it. But if you don’t have a good one, don’t try.’”

Charles Condomine, played by Michael Lindsay, is a novelist. Charles is bright, sophisticated, articulate, and debonair but at the mercy of his wives, past and present. His interest in spiritualism as a subject for a novel leads Charles to ask Madame Arcati to dinner and a seance. He is skeptical but becomes a believer when the ghost of his first wife appears—and stays.

Ruth Condomine, played by Kim Lackey, is Charles’s second wife. Ruth is witty and sophisticated, and quite the society matron. She’s is a bit stuffy and a little predictable. She is convinced that Charles has lost his mind when Elvira appears. Ruth acts as a concerned wife, trying to restore Charles to normalcy.

Elvira, played by E’Vanna Hall, is the ghost of Charles’s first wife. Only Charles can see or hear her. In life, Elvira was spirited, outgoing, wild and carefree. In death, she is no different.

Madame Arcati, played by Gretta Steffens, is the local spiritualist and medium. Elderly but spry, Madame Arcati comes into the play talking to an eight-year-old contact on the other side. She truly is in contact with the other world and inadvertently is the “medium” through which Elvira is called back to this one. She is eccentric, effusive and boisterous.

Dr. George Bradman, played by Austin Wooten, is a good friend of the Condomines who is invited to dinner and the seance. He is entirely skeptical of anything to do with the occult but tries his utmost to go along with the proceedings for the sake of Charles’ research.

Violet Bradman, played by Rose Lee, is Dr. Bradman’s wife. Simple and naive, she is quite excited about being in the presence of the medium, whom she finds fascinating.

Edith, played by Amber Lackey, is the Condomines’ new maid. She is nervous and tears around at breakneck speed trying to do things right and make a good impression.

Performances of “Blithe Spirit” will be held Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees will be Sept. 22 and 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Wilbur’s last production on the SCT stage was “The Odd Couple, Female Version” performed in October 2017. In addition to directing nearly two dozen of his own productions, Wilbur has performed on the stage in 17 shows.

Delayed by Flo, show now set to hit stage

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.