Hurricane preparation is important

For most of us, it feels like hurricane season just ended, and we cannot believe it is time to prepare for another season. Here in eastern North Carolina, many of us have experienced hurricane damage more than once, and a large number of us are still rebuilding and attempting to get things back to normal. Unfortunately, it is that time of year again and our farmers know that we must be prepared. This article will highlight a few preparation and planning thoughts as we enter this hurricane season.

• Generator – Routine maintenance to your farm generator is essential and it should be in top working order leading up to a hurricane season. Many times, folks do not take this preparation step in hopes they will not actually need their generator and then struggle to get them running once power is lost. It is also a good idea to consider having a backup generator depending on individual circumstances.

• Fuel and Oil – Storing plenty of fuel and oil on the farm is vital to be used for generators, tractors, trucks, etc. It is always better to have too much fuel and oil stored than not enough. Just before and after a hurricane, fuel and oil can be extremely difficult to get.

• Feed – Many times after a hurricane, roadways are blocked by debris or water making it more difficult to truck in feed. For this reason, it is crucial to monitor feed levels leading up to and after a storm, storing as much feed as possible to feed our livestock until roadways are cleared.

• Debris – It is a good idea to scout around your farm and remove any debris that could hinder drainage ditches from draining properly. Securing objects that could be blown around easily and cause damage to structures is also wise.

• Electronics/Batteries – Communication and weather monitoring is important especially leading up to and after a storm. Cell phones, tablets, and laptops should be in good working order and full charged at all times. Having a portable radio, flashlights, and plenty of batteries can be essential as well.

As we enter this hurricane season, we can all hope that we will not have to deal with a damaging hurricane; but if one does come our way, we will be ready to tackle the challenges we face.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MaxKnowles.jpg

By Max Knowles Contributing columnist

Max Knowles is an Extension Agent specializing in livestock with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-592-7161.

Max Knowles is an Extension Agent specializing in livestock with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center and can be reached by calling 910-592-7161.