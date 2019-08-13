The leaves have not hit the ground yet but already the fall semester is underway at Sampson Community College. This week, the college welcomed back all faculty and staff members, many of whom did not hold classes this summer.

The first two days upon return, staff members and faculty are oriented with new policies, procedures and new items of interest designed to make student’s lives more prosperous and easier to navigate on campus.

Among announcements, students may be interested in, include further expansion and improvements to the campus as well as planned intramurals that are returning to the college after a previous hiatus. Students who have not completed the admissions and financial aid process are encouraged to register for the next #BeAViking session scheduled for September 11th. These students will be eligible to begin classes in October.

There is no better time to enroll at Sampson Community College thanks to several initiatives and transfer agreements the college has engaged in over the past several months. The Viking Express is an accelerated program where students complete five eight-week consecutive sessions beginning in August and ending in July of each academic school year.

Sampson Promise is a new program which allows eligible students the chance to fill unmet needs beyond what is covered by financial aid or scholarships. Also, SCC has signed transfer agreements with Fayetteville State University, East Carolina University, UNC-Wilmington and NC State. These enable students to acquire guaranteed enrollment at those four-year institutions when they enroll at SCC.

Faculty and staff prepare for the influx of new students at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SCCFall.jpg Faculty and staff prepare for the influx of new students at Sampson Community College.