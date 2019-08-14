Berries and More brings variety to city

Fresh muscadine grapes and figs are being sold at Berries and More on Vance Street. - Berries and More on Vance Street started with a blueberry business in Parkersburg. - When in season, Berries and More has fresh peppers, including the banana pepper. - Berries and More offers fresh, local produce. - -

When the business started, there was one blueberry bush. Today, Melvin Blueberry Farm in Parkersburg grows bushes on more than 300 acres and ships their sweet berries throughout the eastern portion of the United States.

The Melvins were good at getting their product into the hands of those who lived far away, but according to April Tanner, her father wanted to figure out how they could sell their berries locally. “My daddy had this idea of peddling blueberries.”

“My daddy always wanted to sell our berries at a fruit stand,” Tanner said about how she and her father came up with the idea of Berries and More, a local produce market that offers fresh fruits and vegetables.

Tanner said the idea of an open-air-market was familiar, but something she had experienced as being hit or miss. After talking with some friends about the idea of opening a produce market that sells in season items, the idea of Berries and More became reality.

“I wanted to be able to offer something that was consistent,” Tanner said. “There is nothing like that in Clinton. You have the farmer’s market downtown, but different people are always out there and may or may not have the same items on the next day.”

Through Berries and More, located at 416 Vance St., Tanner is able to work with 15-20 different local farmers and sell their produce. When the business started, Tanner knew her family would have an outlet to sell their blueberries, but planned to get other fruits and vegetables from other farmers.

Everything inside the market is purchased fresh and from farmers in and around Sampson County. The farthest away, Tanner said, is about an hour and a half.

“Our goal is for our produce to be as local as possible,” Tanner explained. “If I can get it local, I can make sure it stays fresh. This way, we are cutting out the middle man and keeping the quality good.”

Most days, Tanner says she hits the road running. After dropping the kids off at school, she will make her rounds and meet with her farmers to pick up a shipment of produce.

And, she is always inspecting the quality of items she gets.

“I’m looking for good quality produce,” Tanner said. “Everyone doesn’t view quality in the same way, but we sell items that we want our name to be associated with.”

Tanner also believes in offering her customers an experience.

“We know our customers by name,” she said. “When someone comes in, I want to find out how their day is going, how the family is doing. They need to know that they aren’t just some person coming in, but they have a name.”

Since opening in May, Tanner has been providing a variety of summer fruits and vegetables to her customers. At one point, she had pages of names on a waiting list for Dixie Lee peas. And, as the peas started to come in, Tanner and her staff called each person by name to let them know their order was ready.

While the Dixie Lee crop wasn’t as good as expected this year, Tanner said, in an effort to get her customers what they ask for, she searched high and low for pea growers and even took it upon herself to plant some at home.

The market will be open year-round and offer seasonal produce. This fall, she plans to sell mums and pumpkins. Once the Christmas season is here, she plans to have a live Christmas tree lot.

Berries and More is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

