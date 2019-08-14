Newton Grove honors Edwards, Herring

Sgt. Norbert Edwards is honored by Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden for his years of service as police officer. Also pictured is Police Chief Greg Warren and Commissioner Alan Herring. - Edwards -

NEWTON GROVE — For many years of dedicated service, Sgt. Norbert Edwards of the Newton Grove Police Department was honored by Mayor Gerald Darden and the Board of Commissioners.

During the meeting, community members honored Edwards during his last days after spending 14 years as a full-time officer. Soon, he’ll start a new journey outside of law enforcement. A celebration with Edward’s family and community members was held after a Monday meeting for the board.

“I felt like it’s time for me to not even go to another chapter in my life, but to shut that whole book and grab another book from the library and start another one,” Edwards said. “That’s what I’m going to be doing.”

After spending more than a year with the Roseboro Police Department, Edwards continued his career in 2005 by becoming an officer with the Newton Grove Police Department. He was once selected as the the North Carolina State Grange’s law enforcement officer of the year. The award was presented in Charlotte during the state convention at the University Hilton.

Edwards thanked town leaders and Commissioner Alan Herring for his help as liaison for the department. He enjoyed working with Herring, who presented a monthly report to his colleagues on the board. Herring said the town is losing a great officer.

“We appreciate everything you’ve done and Sgt. Edwards, we appreciate everything you’ve done for the department,” Herring said. “Thank you for the service, you’ve given this town. It’s been a great journey.”

While addressing town officials, Edwards said that he hopes for the best for everyone, especially the police department.

“That’s where my heart is at,” he said about talking his experiences as an officer, patrolling Newton Grove. “There are so many things that I’m going to miss and there were so many routines that I’m going to have to get used to not doing.”

Although Edwards will not remain a full-time employee of the department, he will still help as an auxiliary officer.

“It’s not a goodbye, goodbye, but a full-time happy trails,” said Police Chief Greg Warren.

Herring to say farewell

During the meeting, Commissioner Alan Herring spoke about leaving the board and not filing for another term, with family being the reason.

“It’s been a great journey for me and it’s been 18 years,” he said about the board and other years spent on the town’s zoning board.

Herring supports the board 100 percent with no animosity. As the father of a 12-year-old, Herring said he would like to spend more time at school functions.

“Sometimes I have to make decisions to come to the board or go to her school functions,” Herring said.

As he spoke about his recent decision, he thanked Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and other officers associated with Newton Grove. Mayor Gerald Darden said he wanted Herring to run again, but understood his decision. As a father, Commissioner Cody Smith said he understood too.

“Thank you Mr. Herring for what you’ve done for over the past 18 years,” Darden said. “You served the town well. We appreciate your service.”

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

