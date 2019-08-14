Dale Johnson: Champion of Clinton

File photo|Sampson Independent In 2017, Dale Johnson became the first recipient of the Pivotal Dark Horse award. Pictured with Johnson, center, are Steve Cox, Bob Lewis and Bobby Robinson. - File photo|Sampson Independent Dr. Bill Starling shakes hands with Dale Johnson during a 2017 ceremony that honored the long-time Dark Horse for his dedication to Clinton City Schools. - - File photo|Sampson Independent File photo|Sampson Independent Johnson - -

Dale Johnson was a powerful voice and staunch supporter for the City of Clinton, a man who championed his alma mater Clinton High School and its academic and athletic programs at every turn. Even in his later years, when health battles took their toll, his support for his beloved hometown and its youth never wavered, his lasting impact as evident as ever.

Johnson passed away Sunday at the age of 76, leaving a tremendous legacy of selflessness, of the kind of philanthropy and outreach that could fill the volumes of books that lined the shelves of his law office.

Never one to boast his own accolades personally or professionally, Johnson was perhaps proudest of his work with young athletes, an open-door policy to serve as a mentor to those seeking counsel from a man who spent his life giving it.

“Dad was the most selfless person I’ve ever met,” his son Chad Johnson said. “All he wanted to do with his time here on earth was make a positive difference, especially in the lives of youth. He loved life. He wanted to leave this world a better place and help others.”

He had a particular affection for Clinton, the place he loved more than the rest.

“Dad felt that growing up in Clinton made him who he was,” Chad said. “He never forgot that, and spent his life trying to give back to this place that molded him — the place he felt gave him so much. He thought Clinton was the greatest place in the world and was eternally grateful to be from here.”

Johnson passed away Sunday with a dozen people around him, including his family and close friends. They held his hand and talked with him as he took his last breath. In and out of the hospital for years, Johnson talked about death and his arrangements on occasion. Chad said it was special the way it ultimately happened, in his bed at his home in Coharie Country Club, surrounded by those he loved most.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dianne, the love of his life, as well as their two children and two grandchildren. But he leaves a multitude of extended family members across Clinton and Sampson County.

Johnson was well known for his love of everything Dark Horses.

He received the first-ever Pivotal Dark Horse award in 2017, an accolade that served as a lifetime achievement honor recognizing his sizable impact on the school system and its students. Among those efforts, Johnson spearheaded the push to have a new high school built, and served as the driving force behind a multi-million-dollar fundraising campaign that benefited the school and its sports complexes.

He was a charter member of the Clinton High School Athletic Boosters Club, a member of the Fieldhouse Building Committee, and served twice as president of both the Sampson County Sports Club and the Sampson County Sports Hall of Fame, into which he was inducted in 2014.

In 1984, he chaired the Dark Horse Stadium Building committee, raising $135,000 for the current stadium to be built. He also chaired the March to a Million effort in 2006, working alongside law partner Doug Parsons in raising a whopping $2.4 million in four months to fund an extra gymnasium, an auditorium and additional extra classrooms as a new Clinton High School was being constructed.

For over 40 years, Johnson could be found on practice fields, in weight rooms or in gyms talking to athletes. Johnson and his friends were estimated to have traveled to more than 600 Dark Horse football games over the years, roughly half a century of seasons.

A 1961 graduate of Clinton High School, Johnson was a four-year basketball player for the Dark Horses himself. For years, the Johnsons had a basketball goal in their driveway at Coharie, open to anybody who wanted to use it, regardless of who they were and where they were from. Dale and Dianne’s home often served as the gathering place.

Jeff Swartz, a longtime Clinton City Schools employee, said Johnson went out of his way to make himself available to those who needed him, and that included opening his home. The basketball goal was subject to its share of double-takes as a bunch of kids not from the neighborhood played pickup games at Johnson Court.

“He was one of a kind,” said Swartz, a close friend who also attends First United Methodist Church with the Johnsons. “Dale didn’t care. He was there to help kids.”

At Johnson’s 2014 Hall of Fame induction, former Clinton High football standout Leonard Henry, who played in the NFL before coming back home to Clinton, said Johnson was quick to assist “the least of these,” young men and women who needed a boost in self-confidence and someone to offer them some support or motivational words of wisdom.

Around a dozen athletes, including Henry, Willie Parker and Jerris McPhail, along with basketball standout Tonya Sampson, were at that ceremony to speak firsthand to the positive difference Johnson made in their lives.

“In all of the years that I have been involved in high school athletics, I have never seen one person so engrossed and dedicated to a high school, an athletic department, and primarily a football program,” Dark Horses football coaching legend Bob Lewis once said of Johnson. “Dale has spent countless dollars helping less fortunate kids attend camps, making sure they had shoes and he always had yard work for players who needed a little spending money.”

Johnson’s dedication to his hometown went beyond the basketball courts and football fields. He practiced law from 1968 until his retirement in 2014, serving as counsel for the City of Clinton and Sampson County, as well as for Sampson Memorial Hospital over the years. He was involved in his community, playing an integral role in Clinton’s All-America City delegation, including the victorious campaign in 2007.

During the 2017 Pivotal Dark Horse ceremony, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling also presented Johnson the Key to the City, citing his “lifelong devotion to the city of Clinton.” Johnson was often known by the moniker “Mr. Clinton.”

“No man has done more for the City of Clinton and its citizens than Dale Johnson,” Starling said this week. “He was a model citizen who lived an exemplary life. His death is truly a sad day for this community. He was just a first-class gentleman, a great giver in all aspects of his life and in every facet of his life, he excelled.”

Johnson was named the 2008 Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year and recognized on the list of Outstanding Lawyers of America.

A fellow member of the CHS Class of 1961, Jim Matthews said Johnson wasn’t just instrumental in the classroom and on the athletic field, but played a huge part in helping many others become successful.

“He was a super great guy,” said Matthews. “I had the privilege of just being around him in life. He was a remarkable guy. He was incredibly unselfish and gave back to people. We, as a community, have certainly lost a great citizen and a great human being.”

Johnson professed his main thrill in life was being able to be a role model, and seeing those young kids he mentored and followed as they were his own go on to enjoy success, paying it forward to the next generation.

“My main joy and thrill in athletics has been working with young people on a personal level,” Johnson stated in a quote included in his obituary. “I have tried to be a role model for them and have enjoyed my association with them. I have maintained contact with many of them throughout the years, and I consider them to now be role models for others. I hope I played some small part in that.”

That impact will continue posthumously as a scholarship fund is being established in his honor to benefit Clinton High students for years to come.

“We know he would’ve loved that,” son Chad remarked. “He would much prefer that in lieu of flowers. All donations will go toward getting that scholarship started and nothing would’ve meant more to him.”

Johnson truly loved to help people, and family and friends said this is a fitting way to honor his life’s mission.

“There are so many things in my life that I am proud of,” said Chad, “but nothing makes me more proud than meeting someone and telling them I’m Dale Johnson’s son. I’m Dale’s boy.”

The family is requesting that donations be sent to the Clinton High School Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 641, Clinton, N.C. 28329. A scholarship fund for a CHS student will be set up in memory of Johnson.

Friends: Johnson lived impactful, selfless life

