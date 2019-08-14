More and more students in Sampson County are trying to get the jump on their college education as Sampson Community College plays to packed crowds for its Career and College Promise orientations.

“We are standing room only this week,” says Perry Gillespie, Director of Career and College Promise for the college. “This program has been so huge and has gotten such word of mouth, we have been at over capacity for our auditorium this week. This is with good reason. CCP saves students and parents time and money and any time you can offer that, the response is typically going to be tremendous. We are happy to see it.”

The popular CCP program provides high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to get a tuition-free head start on a two-year or four-year degree while still in high school. Students are dually enrolled in their high school and at Sampson Community College, allowing them to receive both high school and college credit for courses taken through the program. The number of students registering for CCP last fall nearly tripled the number of students registering the year before.

Aside from a nominal fee of less than $50, tuition is free. This is part of an articulation agreement between all North Carolina community colleges, state colleges and universities, as well as 30 private colleges and universities. Last year’s graduates from the CCP program included students from Midway High School, Clinton High School and Hobbton High School.

Dr. Bill Starling, President of SCC, has said that the Career and College Promise program is the college’s most successful collaborative partnership with both public and private high schools. Gillespie agrees.

“The trend seems to be an increase in enrollment from semester to semester,” adds Gillespie. “Students come for the 30-minute orientation, followed by paying fees, getting their student ID’s and parking passes, and every new student receives a free CCP t-shirt as well. Needless to say, word has gotten around about the program.”

Those interested in registering for CCP should contact Gillespie at 910-900-4084 or at pgillespie@sampsoncc.edu.

Perry Gillespie speaks to an overflow of CCP students at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_CCP.jpg Perry Gillespie speaks to an overflow of CCP students at Sampson Community College.