Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 9 — George Nathan Lee, 57, of 60 Stone Place Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats, assault on female and violation of court order. Bond set at $40,000; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 9 — Justice Samuel Patterson, 23, of 150 Raindrop Lane, Raeford, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 4.

• Aug. 9 — Michael Wayne Gainey, 57, of 72 W. Mt. Gilead Church Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 10 — Daron Nasiri Owens, 17, of 3407 Rosehill Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Aug. 14.

• Aug. 10 — Jeffrey Hobbs, 43, of Salemburg, was charged with impeding traffic- sit/stand/lie. Bond set at $750; court date is Sept. 26.

• Aug. 10 — Brandy Nicole Jacobs, 32, of 1141 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 11 — Nikita Cherrie Cox, 32, of 705 Christmas St., Wilson, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 11 — Michael Henry Taylor, 43, of 25 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $250; court date is Sept. 11.

• Aug. 11 — Rodney McDonald, 30, of 520 Mill St., Smithfield, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, communicating threats, hit-and-run property damage, possession of stolen property and resisting public officer. No bond set; court date is Sept. 26.

• Aug. 11 — Roussel Mecen, 42, of 2393 Beaman Woods Road, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 3.

• Aug. 11 — Nicholas Chevon Leroy Moore, 27, of 633 Boone St., Roseboro, was charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 12 — Osman Hernandez, 20, of 44 Lumberjack Lane, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, second degree trespass, injury to personal property, resisting public officer. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Aug. 30.

• Aug. 12 — Austin Dean Gray, 21, of 105 Love of Kids Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked and fictitious tags. Bond set at $29,000; court date is Aug. 26.

• Aug. 12 — Kiara Rivera Torres, 25, of 32 Wedgewood Lane, Clinton, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and possession of counterfeit instrument/currency. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 12 — Jenna Rae Morrow, 23, of 3813 Colorado Drive, Hope Mills, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 23.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 10 — James Brown of Godwin reported the theft of two handguns, valued at $530 apiece.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

