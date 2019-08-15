District awaits state budget

During a work session for the Sampson County Board of Education, chairwoman Kim Schmidlin, vice-chair Daryll Warren, and board member Robert Burley, listen to a presentation. -

As North Carolina lawmakers continue to battle over the state’s budget, leaders from Sampson County Schools are wondering what’s next.

Cyndi Mesimer, interim finance officer, presented an updated 2019-2020 budget to the Sampson County Board of Education during a Tuesday work session.

For the previous school year, the district approved a budget of $87.51 million with revenue coming from state, local, federal, capital outlay, and child nutrition funding. With a new school year coming up, it’s unknown if the district will have less or more to work with for school operations.

The expected local revenue approved by Sampson County Commissioners is $9 million, an increase of more than $247,300 from the previous school period. Extra funds are expected to help with technology needs. Some of the other discussion involved state planning allotment comparisons between the 2018-2019 initial budget and the 2019-2020 planning budget.

During the last academic period, state funding provided for 379 positions. This time it’s 374, with a estimate of $25.74 million. For the upcoming school year, projections are based on student enrollment listed at 8,052. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy showed concern and said it’s a trend most rural counties are facing.

Mesimer added that there is still no guidance for retirement and insurance rates for next year and how much will be supplemented by the state in their allocations. For school officials salary raises are also in the air as state leaders debate how much they should receive.

With $2.79 million listed for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the district is also estimating a shortfall of $719,884 in supplements and benefits in state funding. Board member Tim Register said it’s a concerning issue, before pointing out a deficit of $1.2 million for current expenses.

“At this point, it’s all a guessing game,” Mesimer said. “It’s all depending on what the state agrees to. It’s hard to operate that way.”

She noted that Bracy and state leaders are finding ways to save money, but if the numbers come into fruition, they will have to use fund balance. During a previous work session, Register brought up related set-asides when it comes to savings.

“I don’t know if I can vote to budget fund balance at this point in order to set aside, for instance, money for chillers,” Register said. “In my opinion — and that’s all it is, my opinion — that’s what our fund balance ought to be used for … for emergencies.”

The pre-kindergarten program is also showing a deficit of close to $80,000. For the current fiscal year, the total budgeted is $1 million. For the 2019-2020 academic year, the goal is to provide services for more than 180 children in 11 classrooms, being taught by 22 employees.

“There was a lot of money saved moving positions,” Mesimer said. “We’ve narrowed the margin, but we have not completely closed it.”

During the discussions, Bracy said district leaders will come back to the board when they have more sold numbers from state officials.

“It’s all estimates and what-ifs right now,” Bracy said. “This is all the guidance we’ve been given from the state on this planning document so far.”

Board chair Kim Schmidlin thanked school leaders for the financial updates, without official totals from North Carolina lawmakers.

“At least we have a general idea where we are going,” Schmidlin said.

“I feel like I’m in school turning in work that I know is not complete,” Mesimer said.

